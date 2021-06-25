The Roseburg Senior Center will open its doors as a cooling center this weekend ahead of the excessive heat warning.
Doors will be open to the general public — regardless of age — Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The cooling center is active from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The National Weather Service says the temperature will pass 100 degrees this weekend. Sunday could break records with a high as much as 113 degrees.
"This is an emergency. We're not turning anybody away," said Doris Lovejoy, a senior center board member.
The center's capacity is limited to 150 people, but this will be reduced to 50 if people refuse to wear masks, said Ruth Vice, vice president of the center's board, in the press release. The center plans to provide extra masks for those who need one.
Additional water will be provided to anyone who comes to the center.
The Roseburg Public Library will also be open to anyone from the public seeking to cool down Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks requirements remain in effect, but there is no capacity limit.
The Fir Grove Splash Pad at Fir Grove Park is an additional cool-down option this weekend. The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to dusk every day. It can be found behind the Umpqua Valley Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave.
Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said people should work to stay hydrated, minimize sun exposure, avoid overexerting themselves during the day, limit their alcohol consumption, and wear sunscreen.
Stay inside in an air-conditioned room and check on friends, relatives and neighbors who may have a more difficult time dealing with the heatwave.
Bryan also suggested that taking a cool shower or bath is a more effective way to cool off rather than using a fan when temperatures climb into the 90s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rivers are another common way to cool off, but Bryan urged anyone headed out for a swim to be cautious and remember that the water will still be frigid during the record-breaking heat.
