Every few years, a weather pattern known as “La Nina” develops in the Pacific Ocean, pushing warmer water west toward southeast Asia and bringing colder water to the surface in the Americas.
This weather pattern historically leads to higher than normal rains and snowfall, particularly throughout Oregon, Washington and northern California.
That pattern carries a significant amount of threats in western Oregon, where a summer of record-setting wildfires scorched more than 1.5 million acres and left a barren, ash-laden landscape along some of the major corridors from the west side of the Cascade Mountains into central Oregon.
While Douglas County has had an abnormally dry year, the presence of La Nina holds the potential to cause significant issues in the coming winter and spring months, especially in areas directly impacted by the Archie Creek Fire.
According to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, Douglas County remains well behind in its average rainfall. As of Thursday, precipitation measurements at the Roseburg Regional Airport had logged 6.81 inches of rain. The normal precipitation in that measuring period — which begins on Oct. 1 — is 12.2 inches.
During the last La Nina cycle in 2017, the weather service reporting station at the airport reported 8.26 inches of rain in December, well above the average of 3.92 inches for that month.
With the threat of a typical La Nina, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management issued a warning Wednesday for the potential of landslides, especially in areas directly impacted by this past summer’s wildfires.
Due to the uncertainty of soil stability in several areas, the state offered ways for residents to be prepared in the event of a landslide or a flood, whether that area was directly near their home, along their route to work, or other services:
- Stay alert and track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen to unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is a danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If the water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy, or if the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
Residents are also encouraged to have an emergency kit with two weeks worth of supplies in the event of an evacuation.
(1) comment
If the "big one" happens when our denuded slopes are soggy, it's Katie bar the door. That would be so very 2020.
