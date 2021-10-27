While there were no reported sightings of a bearded man building a large boat, moderate to heavy rain over the past week helped the Umpqua Basin get a head start on the 2021-22 water year.
The end of the previous water year was kind to the Umpqua Basin, with 1.61 inches of rain recorded at the Roseburg Regional Airport between Sept. 18-19. The most recent weather system which pushed through the region beginning one week ago produced nearly 2 inches of rain through Tuesday, with larger amounts in higher elevations.
Since Oct. 1, the National Weather Service monitoring station at the Roseburg Regional Airport has recorded 1.99 inches of rain, well above the 1.65-inch average over the past five years to kick off the water year.
Cooler water temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean are presenting a La Nina weather pattern for a second consecutive year, and the National Weather Service is hopeful the 2021-22 La Nina cycle will provide better drought relief than the last weather cycle.
"Last year, the atmosphere just didn't respond, but this year it looks like it is," said Brad Schaas, an observer at the weather service in Medford. "Right now it's a little weak La Nina, but it looks like it could become a little more moderate as rainfall is concerned."
Schaas said ideal conditions would lead to a moderate rain event, then a break followed by another moderate system, helping keep reservoirs at manageable levels without causing flooding events.
Throughout the remainder of this week, another system is expected to bring more rainfall Thursday night through Friday, followed by a dry weekend and potentially more rain arriving Monday.
