Wells continue to struggle to pull water from underground water sources. Rivers and streams in the Umpqua Basin have gotten so low one could nearly walk across them.
Most of Douglas County is presently in an “extreme” drought, while a portion of north central Douglas County is considered in an “exceptional” drought.
“The mainstem Umpqua River is barely hanging onto its minimum levels,” for public use, Douglas and Coos county watermaster Susan Douthit said.
After the region received anywhere from 1.5-2.5 inches of rain over the past weekend, depending on location, some relief was provided for residents along the North Umpqua River, who were again allowed to pull water from the river for irrigation purposes, Douthit said.
The Umpqua Basin has seen only 5 inches of rain since the beginning of March. Over the previous five years, the region averaged 9 inches of rain in the same time period.
Douglas County is not alone, as the entire state is in at least a state of “moderate” drought with the exception of three small areas of Malheur County, near the Idaho border, which are considered “abnormally dry.” Most of Oregon east of the Cascades is considered to be facing either “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions, while most of western Oregon is also facing “extreme” drought, according to an Aug. 17 report from the National Drought Mitigation Center.
Another rain system is expected to move into the region Sunday evening through Monday, but the National Weather Service does not expect it to be as significant as the one which passed through last weekend.
“It’s been a difficult year,” Douthit said. “I’m unaware of any systems (within Douglas County) that are strong right now.”
(1) comment
Which is worse? Extreme drought or exceptional drought?
