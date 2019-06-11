An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory will be in effect throughout Central Douglas County from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.
Temperatures could reach as high as 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service forecasts a high in Roseburg of 100 degrees on Tuesday.
Areas of the county included in the warning are Glendale, Canyonville, Tiller and Myrtle Creek, while the advisory includes Roseburg, Elkton, Toketee Falls, Sutherlin, Steamboat and Camas Valley.
Temperatures may exceed records, according to the weather service. The highest-ever June 12 recorded temperature in Roseburg was 102 degrees in 1940.
“There will be a high risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” according to the advisory. “People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments. Livestock may also be at risk of heat stress.”
The service is reminding people to never leave children or pets unattended in hot cars.
Last week, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration urged employers to try and prevent heat illness for workers by providing water, rest and shade. The agency also said employers should gradually adapt workers into hot environments and train employees to recognize the signs of heat illness.
“Workers in Oregon tend to be used to working in mild weather and are frequently not accustomed to high temperatures,” said Penny Wolf-McCormick, health enforcement manager for OSHA. “That’s why it’s especially important for employers to put appropriate measures in place to guard against the potential impacts of on-the-job heat stress.”
From 2012 to 2018, 42 people received benefits through Oregon’s workers’ compensation system for heat-related illnesses, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.
Employers can view tips and a sample heat illness prevention plan on the OSHA website as part of the agency’s an annual summer program.
