Flood watch issued for central Douglas County as heavy rain continues

A flood watch is in effect for central Douglas County through Monday night.
Heavy rain will continue through Monday and begin to decrease Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Rain has already caused minor flooding near local streams and areas with poor drainage. Stream gages had not yet peaked as of Monday morning, according to Mike Stavish, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Medford. Motorists should not drive through flooded areas, according to the flood watch.
Five stream gages in Douglas County have reached action stage — the level that signals potential flooding — according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
As of Monday morning, streams at action stage include Deer Creek at Roseburg, the North Umpqua River near Winchester, Elk Creek near Drain, the Umpqua River near Elkton and Cow Creek at the Galesville Reservoir.
Major flooding is not expected to occur in Douglas County, Stavish said.
"I don't think the rivers have yet peaked," Stavish said. "Some of them are starting to get close to it. We are expecting a little bit of additional rise on several of them, but none of them in the Umpqua (basin) are forecast to get above flood stage."
Stavish said the majority of the moisture in the storm system will begin to move east of Douglas County by Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain has occurred near the coast.
More than two and a half inches have fallen at the Roseburg airport in the last 72 hours. Another half inch could fall in the area before Tuesday afternoon.
"Landslides and debris flows are possible during this event," the flood watch read. "Areas below steep slopes and in canyons are at risk from landslides."
