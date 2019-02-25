More than 32,000 customers are without power across Douglas County, according to Pacific Power, as heavy snow continues to fall across the county.
Residents woke up to about 4 inches of wet snow Monday morning, despite weather forecasts that predicted rain. The snow has downed trees, blocking roads and pulling down power lines.
Douglas Electric Cooperative is reporting a system-wide outage.
"We have brought in reinforcements to assist in restoration," said Todd Munsey in a Monday morning press release. "Some areas will be out for hours and some for days."
More than 19,000 Roseburg area customers are without power, according to Pacific Power.
Difficult driving conditions remain on local roads, while crews work to clear highways.
Interstate 5 from Cottage Grove to Glendale is closed due to snow, downed trees and power lines, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. U.S. Highway 138 westbound between Sutherlin and Elkton is closed, as well as eastbound east of Glide to Toketee.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Douglas County government "urge residents to remain home and not to drive unless absolutely necessary," according to a press release.
"Emergency services have been extremely busy responding to incidents as a result of the weather," the county press release said. "Additionally, the Douglas County Public Works Division has been working diligently to keep major roadways open and remove hazards."
All school districts in Douglas County are closed, except for the Reedsport School District, which was on a 2-hour delay. Umpqua Community College, Sutherlin School District and Glide School District will be closed on Tuesday.
State and local government offices, including the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Hospital, are closed. The Roseburg VA will be closed for schedule appointments Tuesday. The Douglas County Courthouse is closed.
The Roseburg Dream Center — Warming Center will be open Monday and Tuesday night. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and doors close at 10:45 p.m.
National Weather Service says the weather has been hard to predict.
“It’s been very dynamic,” said meteorologist Connie Clarstrom of the National Weather Service office in Medford.
She said a stationary front sat over the Canyon Pass and Sexton Mountain area right near the Umpqua divide, with cold air to the north and warm air from the south. On top of that, she said a stream of moisture is coming from the sub-tropics into that front bringing additional disturbances from the south.
“Every time we get another disturbance moving into the front with the high moisture over it, we’re getting rounds of snow going into Roseburg,” Clarstrom said.
She said one of the big questions Sunday was how low the snow level would be.
“The levels came down quite a bit lower than we forecast, and we’re getting a little bit better handle of the movement of the front, but the snow levels are still really, really tricky because there’s complex terrain in this area,” she said.
The front will start to shift south and out of Roseburg around 5 p.m. Monday, but some light snow showers could linger into the evening.
Temperatures for Tuesday morning are expected to be around the freezing on the valley floor, and Clarstrom said any water on the road could turn to ice in the early morning hours.
There has been some minor flooding along Deer Creek in Roseburg and some of the other low-lying areas around creeks and streams, but Clarstrom said they are not expecting serious flooding. She reminded residents in those areas close to the creeks and rivers to be vigilant and keep an eye on the water levels.
The other thing the Weather Service is watching is another wet system coming into the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
“I don’t think snow levels will be down to the valley floor, but we’re obviously going to be keeping an eye on that,” Clarstrom said. “That will affect the passes on Tuesday night.
We will update this story as additional information comes in.
Remember a week ago when you said the county was still in a drought? [whistling]
