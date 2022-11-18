Winter weather has arrived in Douglas County, with most parts of the county seeing heavy fog in the mornings and temperatures dropping below freezing overnight.
The cold didn’t stop people from exercising Tuesday in Roseburg, with dozens of people walking through Stewart Park even as temperatures failed to rise over 40 degrees by noon.
Tom Sanchez, who moved to Roseburg from La Pine — a city he said was much colder — said that the weather wasn’t going to put a wrench in his daily walk with his dog Sadie.
“When it’s cold, you just have to go out and walk anyway,” Sanchez said. “[Sadie] needs her exercise, and I do too.”
As the holiday season approaches, the National Weather Service in Medford predicts that snow levels will lower to approximately 5,000 feet on Wednesday, meaning most roads will be unaffected but passes over the Cascades may be slick and see snowfall.
Tom Wright, who works at the National Weather Service, said that two small fronts will arrive in Douglas County next week, bringing precipitation and slightly lowering the snow levels.
“It’s a ways out to get too specific, but it doesn’t look like it will be a big deal at this point,” Wright said.
Wright says that Thursday, Thanksgiving day, will bring snow levels back above 7,000 or 8,000 feet, meaning most roads will be clear of snow for the holiday.
With colder weather becoming the norm as winter rolls into the county, it’s important, Wright says, to take care of your home and loved ones as temperatures drop. He recommends bringing your pets inside, keeping them warm if they’re outdoors and watching for ice on the road.
“Even if it isn’t snowing or precipitating, there’s still water that can be frozen on the ground,” Wright said.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.