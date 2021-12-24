What do you call an igloo that doesn’t have a bathroom?
With winter weather predicted to roll over most of the region over the next 7-10 days, emergency officials are urging Oregonians to stay informed and get prepared.
“Our state has already experienced a number of weather-related emergencies this year, emphasizing the importance of taking action now to be prepared for what’s next,” said Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Matt Marheine. “Winter storms mean increased risk for those traveling as well as those staying home for the holiday. It’s critical all Oregonians are empowered to do their part for themselves, their family and their community to stay safe.”
Douglas County residents are quite familiar with the pitfalls of snowy weather, after dealing with 2019’s “snowmageddon” that dumped 8 inches of snow across the area, littering roadways with fallen trees that tore down powerlines as they tipped.
During that time, residents found out how crucial checking on neighbors, offering a helping hand, and being well prepared turned out to be. Leading into this week, officials are doing their best to spread the word about potentially life-saving resources.
“We need to look out for one another and share information to help raise awareness of ways to access resources and stay safe. Make sure you, your family and neighbors know where to go for warming shelters or how to safely stay warm if the power fails. Well-connected communities are more resilient,” Marheine said.
- For non-emergency assistance, dial 677 from a mobile phone or call 800-442-0776 in the state’s northern counties and 800-442-2068 in southern counties. If you are unsure what Oregon State Police dispatch to dial, call either one and they will assist.
- Dial or text 211 — or visit 211info.org for health and social service assistance and general information.
- Dial 511 or visit tripcheck.com for travel updates.
- Text-to-911 helps those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have limited speech capabilities, as well as anyone unable to talk due to an emergency, and should only be used for emergencies.
Officials are encouraging everyone to have at least two weeks of supplies in case of an emergency or disaster — like a severe ice storm.
It’s also a great idea to monitor weather forecasts, sign up for local emergency alerts — which you can do at oralert.gov — and allow plenty of time to travel if you need to go out.
If the power does go out, consider ways to heat your home, light rooms and communicate with others. Remember that carbon monoxide kills, so avoid using generators, grills, camp stoves or other gas, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside your home.
In the case of life-threatening situations, call 911.
“We want to help ensure folks have the resources and information needed to do what they can to keep themselves, their families and communities safe,” Marheine said. “We can all do our part to make sure the memories made throughout the holidays are memorable for the right reasons.”
Oh! And the joke: What do you call an igloo without a bathroom? An IG — since there’s no loo.
Merry Christmas!
(1) comment
Ian, thank you for this information. It can't be said enough, people really need to be informed. Also, is this your Dad joke or someone else's? Who should I be groan-chuckling at?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.