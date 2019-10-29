The unusually cold weather in late October is bring record low temperatures this week.
National Weather Service officials said Tuesday’s low of 28 in Roseburg beat the record low for that date. It was 2 degrees lower than the Oct. 29 record of 30 degrees set in 1936.
If that wasn’t cold enough, Wednesday is predicted to be colder. A low of 23 is predicted for Roseburg for Wednesday morning, which would beat the old record for Oct. 30 of 28 degrees set in 2002.
Brad Schaaf, of the National Weather Service in Medford, said the average low for this time of year is 43 degrees.
“Very cold temperatures for October,” Schaaf said. “Tonight is going to be the coldest night and it’s going to start warming up gradually, getting closer to normal temperatures by late this weekend.”
No rain is forecast in the near future and Schaaf said it could be 10 days or more before precipitation is expected in the Umpqua Valley.
Meanwhile, residents are warned to protect open pipes and sensitive plants that would be affected by the cold weather. And be prepared to have ice on your windshield in the morning if you park your vehicle outside.
