Roseburg is under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday, with temperatures expected to hit around 100 degrees on both days, before dripping to the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The temperature hit 96 degrees on Wednesday.
The high temperatures are forecast to be accompanied by low humidity and some winds, increasing the danger of fire.
The Roseburg Senior Center will open as a cooling center Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We desperately need volunteers,” said Christopher Hutton, who is helping organize the cooling center. There will be two shifts that need to be filled both days at the center, located at 1614 SE Stephens St. The shifts are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on volunteering, call the center at 541-671-2634, or just show up to volunteer, Hutton said.
Suzanne Hurt, a spokesperson for the city of Roseburg, said the city is reaching out to various groups about possible services that may be offered.
“The city has reached out and offered resources for a potential cooling center to multiple local community nonprofits,” Hurt said.
Hurt suggested people check in with Douglas Public Health Network, a nonprofit that operates as a consortium of for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations as a new way to provide public health services.
Douglas Public Health Network compiled a list of places to cool off for the last heat wave, she said.
Other nonprofits may be offering some services, Hurt said.
A record heat wave at the end of June killed more than 100 Oregonians.
The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.
Many cities, including Roseburg, experienced record-setting heat. Roseburg hit 113 degrees on June 27, while Portland hit 116 degrees the following day.
