Roseburg hits 88 degrees Sunday, not a record Sep 26, 2022

ROSEBURG — While Roseburg enjoyed a warm sunny afternoon on Sunday, it was not quite a record high for the date.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The record for Sept. 25 was 91 degrees, which was set in 1952.

Monday was another sunny fall day with a high of 90 degrees, which was also not a record high for the date. On Sept. 26, 2016, the temperature reached 95 degrees.

Roseburg is expected to drop to the more seasonable mid-70's by Wednesday.
