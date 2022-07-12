Second hottest day of the year in Roseburg The News-Review Jul 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Lindsay Schneider, right, tugs her son, Issac Schneider, 7, into the direct spray of the water during a light-hearted moment Monday at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad in Roseburg. Mike Henneke/News-Review photos Samuel Park, 2, left, experiences the cascading water during a trip with his family to the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad in Roseburg. MIKE HENNEKE/The News-Review EZ Park, 6, looks for somebody to soak during a visit with his family at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad on Monday in Roseburg. MIKE HENNEKE/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday was the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, with temperatures reaching 96 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service.The hottest day of the year so far was June 26 when it got to 100 degrees. It also isn’t a record for the date, which was 106 degrees on July 11, 1961.It was the hottest day of 2022 so far in Medford, with the high getting to 104 degrees. That was short of the expected afternoon high of 107 degrees.The rest of the week will be a bit cooler in the Umpqua Valley, with temperatures in the high 80s. Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Temperature National Weather Service Meteorology Umpqua Valley Year High Roseburg Regional Airport Medford Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nostalgia for sale in Downtown Roseburg Del Taco working to help employees after Saturday fire Andrew Quinton Snow Downtown Roseburg rumbles for 40th Graffiti Night Cruise Death Notices for July 6, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FULL TIME POSITION Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Get your pressure gauge tested in preparation for canning Public Meetings White House: To help salmon, dams may need to be removed Drain man arrested for invasion of privacy WOMAN CHOOSES TO AIR ISSUES WITH HER FAMILY ON FACEBOOK
