Monday was the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, with temperatures reaching 96 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest day of the year so far was June 26 when it got to 100 degrees. It also isn’t a record for the date, which was 106 degrees on July 11, 1961.

It was the hottest day of 2022 so far in Medford, with the high getting to 104 degrees. That was short of the expected afternoon high of 107 degrees.

The rest of the week will be a bit cooler in the Umpqua Valley, with temperatures in the high 80s.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review

