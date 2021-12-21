Diamond Lake will continue to see consistent snowfall throughout the week, while the Roseburg area may see a few snowflakes on Sunday.
Sven Nelaimischkies, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Medford, said Diamond Lake will see a significant addition of snow to its already existing snowpack.
The area should see about 8 to 10 inches of snow every day until Sunday, Nelaimischkies said.
This accumulation of snow means the return of some winter recreational activities at Diamond Lake Resort such as tubing. The resort will host a “Innerstellar Tubing” night on Christmas Eve, which will allow people to gaze at the stars — and possibly catch a glimpse of Santa’s sleigh — while sliding downhill.
Early forecasts indicate the possibility of snow in the Roseburg area this Sunday, with 3 to 6 inches possible by the end of Monday night, Nelaimischkies said.
Drivers heading toward the mountains this week should practice caution and be prepared to drive through winter-like conditions. This also goes for drivers heading south toward Medford on Interstate 5 this holiday season.
The weather service currently projects a very cold air mass moving into Southern Oregon and Northern California on Christmas that may lead to snowfall that could impact travel conditions on the interstate.
Gary Leaming, the public information officer at the Oregon Department of Transportation, said drivers should practice extra precaution.
“Our best advice for drivers is to be prepared, be flexible and to keep an eye on all those tools that keep you well informed,” Leaming said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
