The Umpqua Basin is seeing some relief from heavy smoke which has been hitting the region from the Rum Creek Fire burning north of Grants Pass and the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge.
While the Rum Creek Fire near Merlin has reached 80% containment, the Cedar Creek Fire has jumped containment lines and quadrupled in size since Friday, growing to nearly 90,300 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The Cedar Creek Fire’s rampant growth led to evacuations of the communities of Oakridge and Westfir, as well as surrounding localities.
Personnel from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 have been dispatched to assist with structure protection in those communities, including one Type 3 engine and three Type 6 engines, as well as a water tender and one command vehicle.
The National Weather Service said that a low pressure system which pushed into the region Monday will force most of the smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire to the east, rather than the south.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed Roseburg to have a good Air Quality of Index of 23, as opposed to Friday's “unhealthy” level of more than 150.
A weather system passed over the county Sunday night to provide the first measurable precipitation in Douglas County since July 6, although it was just 0.02 inches.
Douglas Forest Protective Association lowered the fire danger to high, from extreme, on Monday.
After 12 consecutive days with temperatures of at least 84 degrees and four days topping 100 to start the month of September, the lower Umpqua Basin is looking at a week with daily highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to low-70s throughout the week, with a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
