A dusting of snow Monday afternoon turned out to be a preview of things to come Tuesday morning.
From Grants Pass to Portland, people woke up Tuesday to a snow-covered world that caused headaches for motorists, delayed some schools and closed others.
Reedsport and Glendale schools were closed for the day. Several districts, including Oakland, North Douglas and Sutherlin, were on two-hour delay.
There were several slide-off crashes occurred from Grants Pass north along the I-5 corridor into the Willamette Valley, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT officials remind drivers to expect delays and slower moving traffic. Plan for extra travel time and be ready to adapt to the changing conditions.
“Canyon, Sexton Pass, and Smith Hill are susceptible, especially if a heavy shower passes through there and if the roads are not treated — they could easily pick up an additional inch of accumulation,” said Mike Petrucelli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford.
The big concern, he said, is roads still wet during the evening hours could ice up overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.
Weather officials said more snow could come later this week, but it is far too early to tell.
“We’ll have a break for a couple of days, but we’re keeping an eye on a couple of systems dropping down later in the week,” he said. “The first one is Thursday night into Friday, but it looks like most of the moisture in that, stays southeast of (Roseburg).”
The system that is expected to move in on Saturday could bring more snow and colder temperatures, but weather forecasters are still not sure when it will get to Douglas County.
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 39, with a low of 27.
“It looks like it could come in during the day Saturday and that could bring in a pretty cold air mass as well, probably by Saturday night,” Petrucelli said. “The higher elevations could pick up some snow there too.”
Petrucelli said it’s still several days out, and forecasters will keep a close watch on the system to see if it changes its pattern.
