Summer showers in the Umpqua Valley The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 A streetlight’s reflection shines in the rain-soaked Cass Avenue Tuesday evening in Roseburg. Will Geschke/News-Review photos Left, Pedestrians cross the intersection of Jackson Street and Cass Avenue during a gloomy, rainy Tuesday evening. Right: Rose Street in downtown Roseburg is blanketed in rain Tuesday evening. Will Geschke/The News-Review Rose Street in downtown Roseburg is blanketed in rain Tuesday evening Will Geschke/The News-Review Water droplets fall into the side of Rose Street in downtown Roseburg Tuesday evening. Will Geschke/The News-Review Water droplets fall into the side of Rose Street in downtown Roseburg Tuesday evening. Will Geschke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the final days of summer, Roseburg and surrounding areas recorded the first significant rain since early July.The National Weather Service recorded 0.16 inches of rain at the Roseburg Regional Airport on Tuesday, and an additional 0.21 inches by Wednesday morning. The first day of fall is Thursday.Some rain was recorded on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, but the last time Roseburg saw this much rain was the afternoons of July 5 and 6 when 0.17 inches of rain was recorded.Dryer conditions are in the forecast for the next 10 days, with temperatures in the high 80s expected for Sunday and Monday. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Education Reporter Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Uriah Carleton faces manslaughter, DUII charges in connection to three deaths Recent DINT busts lead to arrests, uncover rainbow fentanyl Richard James Mouser One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Sutherlin students and teachers gather in support of suicide awareness TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Wanted HS Level Teacher/Tutor Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Health Calendar Provenance Reaches Agreement with LNR Partners to Resolve Outstanding Debt on Dossier Hotel Northwestern Residents Believe a Major Earthquake is on the Way, Yet Most Feel Unprepared Summer showers in the Umpqua Valley Gwen Bartlett is the 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.