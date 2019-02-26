Nearly a day and a half after an unexpected snowstorm caused a system-wide power outage, tens of thousands of people in Douglas County still don’t have power.
After forecasts predicted rain, more than 4 inches of heavy snow fell in the low-lying areas of the county Sunday night through Monday afternoon, downing trees, damaging power lines and making highways and local roads impassable. Higher elevations in the county had more than 8 inches of snow.
The effects of the storm are proving persistent well into Tuesday. Local utility companies can’t say when power will be restored to people still without it.
More than 22,000 customers in Douglas County are currently without power, including more than 8,000 customers in the Roseburg area, according to the Pacific Power website. The remaining outages are concentrated in areas west and north of Roseburg, Sutherlin, Oakland and areas of North County, according to the Douglas Electric Cooperative outage map.
A substantial number of damaged large transmission lines, small distribution lines and utility poles are continuing to cause outages in a county with more than 2,000 square miles of rural service area, according to Todd Munsey, spokesman for Douglas Electric Cooperative.
“At this point, we are encouraging our members to make preparations to be without power for at least a week,” said Keith Brooks, general manager of Douglas Electric, in a press release Monday night. “But our hope is that it’s just a few more days. With the incredible number of downed lines and broken poles, we encourage everyone to please assume all downed lines are hot, and to stay safely away from them.”
Brooks said Bonneville Power Administration transmission lines, which deliver power to local substations, remain unrepaired. “They do not have an estimate for power restoration yet,” Brooks said.
Douglas Electric crews have been working around the clock to restore power, according to Brooks. The company cycled out crews that worked more than 25 hours straight to trim trees and repair power lines Monday night.
Brooks said crewmembers are among those dealing with the effects of the storm.
“A good number of our linemen who have worked (more than 25) hours in some of the worst conditions in our memory, will be returning to their own families in cold, dark homes,” Brooks said. “They can certainly relate to everything Pacific Power’s consumers and our members are experiencing.”
Wayne Stinson, emergency manager with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said the county continues to assist people affected by the storm, but the work remains difficult.
“We still have citizens we can’t access or they can’t get out,” Stinson said.
Sgt. Brad O’Dell, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said many people continue to call in about downed power lines and trees blocking roads. The Sheriff’s Office is working to deliver resources to people who are trapped by the snow. He added many people who have been unable to receive welfare checks are calling for assistance.
“We’ve brought in additional resources in our dispatch center,” O’Dell said. “They have been overwhelmed with calls. They’re handling those very well. They’re just trying to prioritize everything based on public safety.”
O’Dell said a majority of Tuesday’s calls are coming from the North County areas around Elkton.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to watch out for their neighbors who need help, especially vulnerable populations such as elderly or disabled individuals.
“This is a good reminder that we as a community need to be prepared for any type of disaster, whether this is a winter storm or something of a larger scale,” O’Dell said. “Being prepared two weeks ready is something that we talk about all the time, but we really need to start practicing that.”
All government offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, as well as the county landfill, transfer stations, fairgrounds and museum were closed Tuesday. Critical employees at the Douglas County Public Works Department and the Juvenile Department continue to work.
All Douglas County school districts were closed Monday and Tuesday — except those in Reedsport and Glendale. School closures also included Umpqua Community College, Douglas County Family Development Centers and United Community Action Network Headstart programs.
The Douglas County Fire District No.2 is responding to calls, but three out of the five stations are working on generators according to Fire Chief Rob Bullock. The station in Green had only a short period without power and the Melrose station power came back on in the early afternoon on Tuesday.
"We are still responding to alarms," Bullock said. "It's been a zoon since the snow started. We have portable generators running radios and a few lights. We are looking at getting something bigger because we need to be a resource for other people. We're still here answering calls and doing the best we can. It's been very difficult. We need to be able to be prepared for stuff like this because sometimes we can't get to people for a few days."
The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Winston last night for people affected by the storm, but the shelter didn’t house anyone overnight, according to Amelia Holmes, spokeswoman for the organization. She said the shelter will close Tuesday, but the Red Cross will remain vigilant in case of additional need. Shelters were also opened Monday night at the Yoncalla Elementary School gym and the Drain Civic Center.
The Roseburg Dream Center — Warming Center will be open again Tuesday night. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and doors close at 10:45 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has opened all of Interstate 5 after a large section of the highway between Cottage Grove and Glendale was closed Monday. Slippery driving conditions remain on many state highways.
Tips regarding emergency preparedness can be found at here.
We will update this story as additional information comes in.
