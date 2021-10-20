A cold front pushing into the Umpqua Basin wreaked a bit of wind havoc Tuesday evening.
Winds gusts reached heights of 30 mph in the Roseburg area as the front pushed into the region, with gusts of 50 mph or more at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service based in Medford.
There were reports of downed trees — one of which reportedly struck a house along Buckhorn Road east of Roseburg — and caused minor damage at other locations in Roseburg, including blowing a glass pane off of The News-Review and onto Northeast Winchester Street.
Across the street, an outdoor dining canopy at El Dorado Restaurant also appeared to suffer damage.
Gusts reportedly exceeded 60 mph on some southern coastal headlands, including Humbug Mountain and Cape Blanco.
Charles Smith, a weather observer for the National Weather Service, said Wednesday’s cold front was dragging behind it what could be a significant rain event, expected to begin late Thursday.
“These systems are starting to trend wetter, and there are going to be more winds going into Saturday,” Smith said.
The rain will be welcome to the Umpqua Basin, which has received just 3.9 inches of rain — as measured at Roseburg Regional Airport — since March. The region has had just 0.31 inches of rain thus far in October after having just a trace amount measured for the entire month of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.