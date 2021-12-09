Bring out the umbrellas, raincoats and water-proof shoes as consecutive days of rain are upon us.
Brett Lutz, the lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Medford, said forecasts from the agency see an increased probability for “below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation” this winter season.
“What we’re seeing is a transition to more typical active December weather,” Lutz said. “What happens here today and tomorrow is just kind of a preview of things to come.”
A significant amount of rainfall this weekend may drop close to an inch of water, he said. Since October, Roseburg has received a total of 4.76 inches of water — the average at this time of the year in previous years has been around 8.4 inches.
Based on current predictions, Roseburg residents may see daily rain showers until Wednesday.
The wet conditions expected in the valley translate to snow in areas of higher elevation with light snow expected as low as 2,000 feet. Whereas most of the Cascades may accumulate “significant snowfall” closer to 10 to 15 inches of snow, indicating the start of winter recreational activities.
Mari Dybowski, the vice president at Diamond Lake Resort, said everyone there is excited about the news of snow.
“We have people calling and they’re just waiting to come,” Dybowski said.
This weekend’s snowfall will allow some winter recreational activities, such as tubing, to return. It also will fall just in time for the resort’s snow dance on Saturday, a celebration with live music and a costume contest. There will also be a “Penguin Plunge” event where the first 20 people to jump in Diamond Lake will receive a pass for tubing, Dybowski said.
Drivers heading toward the mountains this weekend are reminded to practice caution. Grab snow chains, expect changes in travel conditions and have an emergency kit — with first aid, food, water, warm clothes, flashlights, phone chargers and blankets — packed, Lutz said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
