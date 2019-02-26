Low-lying areas of Douglas County may be in for at least another few inches of snow through Wednesday morning, according to Brett Lutz, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Medford.
A winter weather advisory for central Douglas County was changed to a winter storm warning late Tuesday afternoon. The warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The warning predicts 1 to 4 inches of snow for areas below 1000 feet, including Drain, Elkton, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Green, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Glendale. Areas above 1000 feet should expect 4 to 8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will occur Tuesday afternoon and night, according to the warning.
The precipitation is part of the same storm front that dumped heavy snow throughout the county on Sunday and Monday, according to Lutz.
Additional snow could further complicate efforts to restore power to more than 20,000 people who remain without power after the week’s initial snow. Many people in rural areas of the county are still trapped by snow and tree branches on roadways, according to Sgt. Brad O’Dell, spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. County dispatch has been overwhelmed by calls for assistance from residents who continue to report downed power lines and trees blocking roads.
Nearly a day and a half after an unexpected snowstorm caused a system-wide power outage, ten…
As the storm system continues to move north into Douglas County, Lutz said he’s skeptical temperatures will rise enough to turn the snow to rain. He said out-lying areas of the county could also see 4 to 8 inches of snow through Wednesday morning.
The track of the low-pressure system goes to the east of Roseburg, which could mean persistent low temperatures in the city, he said.
“It will probably be hard for warm air to make it in there,” Lutz said. “Usually it’s the northwest edge of these low pressure systems where we get the most snow. So that puts Douglas County and Josephine County in the northwest quadrant of the low-pressure system.”
Three inches of snow fell in Medford in about 4 hours on Tuesday, Lutz said. Temperatures in Medford fell from 35 degrees to 33 degrees as the storm system moved through Medford, he said. A similar temperature decrease has happened in the Roseburg area already, according to Lutz.
He said his colleagues at the Weather Service office in Medford haven’t seen a storm dump like this in central Douglas County in decades. He said the last time Roseburg experienced a similar snowstorm was in the early 1960s, when about 8 inches of snow fell in 24 hours.
He said people should try to prepare for storm effects similar to those experienced Monday morning, although that may be impossible for people who are still affected by the initial snow.
“I think that’s what we should expect in the Roseburg area,” Lutz said.
