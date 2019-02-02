Depending on where you live in Douglas County, this weekend could be your best chance of the winter to see snow.
A winter storm watch issued earlier by the National Weather Service for Sunday night through Monday has been replaced by a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning for much of Douglas County and Southwest Oregon.
The winter weather advisory will be in effect starting at 1 a.m. on Monday and continue through 1 p.m. Monday. Areas in the advisory include from Yoncalla south to Roseburg, Canyonville, Camas Valley and Elkton. Forecasters say those in the advisory area can expect the possibility of snow — from a coating up to 2 inches.
The winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday for areas above 1,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow accumulation may be between 2 and 4 inches, above 1,500 feet, with 6 inches in the mountains above 3,000 feet.
The winter storm warning will primarily affect central county areas including Tiller and Glendale, and areas along Interstate 5 south of Canyonville. That includes Canyon Creek, Stage Road and Smith Hill Passes. Heavy snow could also impact Camas Mountain on Highway 42, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees in Canyonville on Sunday night. They will rise to a high of 38 degrees during the day Monday and then drop to 25 degrees Monday night as precipitation decreases.
“Travel could be very difficult and may impact the Monday morning commute,” read a weather service message. “Any wet, slushy, untreated roads during the day Monday will likely refreeze and become icy Monday night.”
