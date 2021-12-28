More than 6 inches of snow greeted central Douglas County to put a bow on the Christmas holiday.
As predicted, lower elevations in the Umpqua Basin saw nearly 5 inches of new snow in a 24-hour period from 7:30 a.m. Christmas morning to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and another 3.5 inches fell over the next 24 hours.
“It went pretty much as anticipated,” said Miles Bliss, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Medford. “It’s difficult to predict valley snow, so when it happens as forecast, it’s a little surprising.”
Early observations called for up to 8 inches of snow in the Umpqua Basin between Saturday night and Tuesday morning and, depending on elevation, lived up to those predictions.
While there were sporadic power outages reported over the weekend into Monday, the recent three-day snow event fell well short of the 2019 “Snowmageddon,” which dropped 8 inches on the valley floor in a 12-hour period.
“These amounts were similar, but built up over a 48- to 72-hour period,” Bliss said.
Measuring stations near Steamboat and Idleyld Park measured 4.5 inches of snow between Christmas evening and the next morning, while, by comparison, Crater Lake measured 27 inches of new snowfall.
Light snowfall is expected to continue throughout the coming week, with the most significant accumulation in area foothills.
“We’ve got one more short wave coming, something that will provide just enough instability,” Bliss said. “We’re not expecting anything big until after the new year.”
At present, there is not an imminent threat of flooding due to the thickness of the recent snowpack.
