• Winston-Dillard: schools will be closed until further noticed due to poor air quality.
The district will continue to provide meal services at designated bus stops, including kindergarten through third grade.
• UCAN Head Start: all Sutherlin and Winston/Green classes are closed due to air quality concerns.
