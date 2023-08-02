230802-nrr-wellsprings-1.jpg

Supporters of Wellspring Bible Fellowship stand in Stewart Park on Tuesday during a Music on the Half Shell performance.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

Music on the Half Shell and Wellspring Bible Fellowship have struggled to coexist at Stewart Park during the summer music series.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
18

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

longtimelocal
longtimelocal

Harassing and traumatizing young children in public is where the line should be drawn on this Goodknight character. It is sick, and so cult-ish, with his what- maybe 5 followers that are just as bad. Spreading "God's word" the way he is, is not acceptable. This is all for fame, and to get his quick fix to the special and extreme level of ADD that he must suffer. Look at his social media-- FB, TikTok, he wants FAME, he wants drama, he wants his sick attention. One day he's gonna find himself behind the same bars that he was so-called "fired from" when he takes his harassing too far- and he rightfully deserves that- he is traumatizing and harassing people, but especially innocent CHILDREN, on a daily basis. I personally dealt with him years ago, when he had his bloody fetus signs out front of my child's school, while screaming stuff in to his microphone. It takes a special sick and twisted MAN to be doing that and also taking his own children along, to participate. The way he says things and reacts to people is creepy, too. The attention he is getting is actually ridiculous. After a few news articles, we just need to cancel him, he's a waste of time!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.