Music on the Half Shell and Wellspring Bible Fellowship have struggled to coexist at Stewart Park during the summer music series.
Issues arose from Wellspring’s use of Music on the Half Shell logos and schedule in its religious paraphernalia, according to the Music on the Half Shell committee. Wellspring officials said it is a first amendment right to share such information.
“We’ve tried to ask for their cooperation. They don’t seem to get it because people don’t come to concerts to receive religious leaflets. It’s not why they’re there and they’re a nuisance and people don’t like it,” Music on the Half Shell President Clint Newell said. “We have multiple complaints, and you know, I’ve never had one person say it’s nice that they’re able to do this. Not one.”
Music on the Half Shell is contracted with the city of Roseburg for exclusive access to Stewart Park for its event. Wellspring is protected by law to exercise its religious liberty.
Church elder Mason Goodknight alleges the church had its evangelism booth activity threatened July 11 by Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein. According to Goodknight, Klopfenstein said he would confiscate the gospel signage and issue a citation. The chief was talked out of doing so, but made it apparent he would return.
The group chose to attend Music on the Half Shell again July 18, continuing with its display of signs and handouts for the duration of the event. No further action was taken by the police.
“They didn’t come back, not even to apologize,” Goodknight said.
This is an issue that has been building for years.
Last year, Attorney Jeffrey L. Pugh, representing the nonprofit corporation Music on the Half Shell, requested Wellspring Bible Fellowship to “cease and desist from using the words Music on the Half Shell in any materials given to the public.”
Music on the Half Shell owns its name, and members of its board saw both the event name and schedule on the church’s materials, written in affiliation with the church’s religious beliefs. Pugh wrote, “It could lead members of the public to incorrectly believe there is some relationship between my client and your organization or that my client supports your religious beliefs.”
Newell said the church responded by eliminating the use of the name but continues to add the event schedule on its materials “which is still stepping over the line.”
“You know, they’re not endearing themselves to the community by doing what they’re doing. They’re trying to shove things down people’s throats and people don’t like it,” Newell said.
No further assertions have been made toward Wellspring this year.
“We’re really not trying to pick a fight with them. We’re trying to establish a line and a limit of what we’re willing to tolerate and what we’re not,” Newell said.
According to Newell, Klopfenstein asked Wellspring to comply with Music on the Half Shell’s requests to respect the event and its venue — stay out of the crowd, not use bullhorns and avoid pestering folks from enjoying their evening.
Goodknight said Wellspring plans to attend all future Music on the Half Shell shows.
“You know we just try to keep putting the next foot forward, hoping we can find a way to mutually co-exist,” Newell said.
Harassing and traumatizing young children in public is where the line should be drawn on this Goodknight character. It is sick, and so cult-ish, with his what- maybe 5 followers that are just as bad. Spreading "God's word" the way he is, is not acceptable. This is all for fame, and to get his quick fix to the special and extreme level of ADD that he must suffer. Look at his social media-- FB, TikTok, he wants FAME, he wants drama, he wants his sick attention. One day he's gonna find himself behind the same bars that he was so-called "fired from" when he takes his harassing too far- and he rightfully deserves that- he is traumatizing and harassing people, but especially innocent CHILDREN, on a daily basis. I personally dealt with him years ago, when he had his bloody fetus signs out front of my child's school, while screaming stuff in to his microphone. It takes a special sick and twisted MAN to be doing that and also taking his own children along, to participate. The way he says things and reacts to people is creepy, too. The attention he is getting is actually ridiculous. After a few news articles, we just need to cancel him, he's a waste of time!
