At the Roseburg National Cemetery on Friday, a funeral was held for a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Along with family, friends and representatives from the Air Force, the congregation was also joined by members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter 805’s honor guard, a group of local veterans dedicated to honoring fellow veterans by bringing American flags, chaplains, a bugler to play “Taps” and a group of riflemen to fire a three-volley salute.
“It’s just an honor to help them say goodbye to their loved ones that went through the same thing we did,” said Hutch Hutcheson. Hutcheson is the team leader of the VVA Chapter’s honor guard, and started the honor guard seven years ago. “Everybody here went through basic training, everyone went through some sort of military service.”
In 2022, the honor guard attended 114 funerals throughout the year and during the first three months of 2023 there have been 15.
“When we came home [from Vietnam], we didn’t get the best greetings,” said Dale Orwick, a member of the VVA who attended the funeral Friday. “Honoring our fellow veterans, at any given time, is an honor. We’re standing by them, standing by the family.”
All of the members of the honor guard are retired, Orwick said, but they’re still dedicated to making sure they attend as many funerals as possible, even traveling to other cemeteries across Douglas County to ensure that military funerals are accompanied by an honor guard.
“We’re all brothers,” Orwick said. “If your brother died, you’d be there, right?”
Hutcheson said that approximately 19 members of the VVA are a part of the honor guard. Their organization, he said, does a lot of work in the community — giving scholarships, volunteering during Christmas, working on the veteran’s parade — but nothing makes the group more proud than their work with the honor guard.
“I can’t think of a better thing I’ve done in my life,” Hutcheson said. “I can’t think of another thing that’s meant more.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.