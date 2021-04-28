City of Roseburg contractors will begin a two-week construction project Monday evening in the area of West Harvard Avenue and West Harrison Street.
The project is designed to replace the existing storm sewer system along West Harrison Street where it crosses West Harvard Avenue. Contractors will also replace sidewalk access ramps as well as a fire hydrant.
Work will take place 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursdays. Traffic delays are expected to be minimal and the project is expected to be completed by May 20.
For more information, contact the Roseburg Public Works Department at 541-492-6730 or email pwd@cityofroseburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.