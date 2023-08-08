Michael George Wetherbee, 79, was convicted Monday on four counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Wetherbee is facing a minimum of 440 months, or 36 years and eight months, in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Douglas County Circuit Court.
Wetherbee was first arrested Jan. 29, 2022, after the victim’s mother reported her 10-year-old daughter’s sexual assault Jan. 26, 2022.
Wetherbee was a long-time family friend, and her daughter went to his apartment complex because she enjoyed playing with the kids who lived there, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After spending a weekend with Wetherbee in January, the victim’s grandmother found thong underwear mixed with her clothing. The victim said Wetherbee bought it for her, according to the court document.
The victim’s mother asked her daughter if she had been touched inappropriately, to which the victim confessed to multiple sexual encounters with Wetherbee including sexual penetration and being forced to perform and receive oral sex. She said this had been happening since she was 8.
“He came in me. He tried coming in me,” the victim told law enforcement, according to a court document. Wetherbee bought her multiple items of revealing clothes — thongs, short shorts and tops with minimal chest coverage; he said he was her “sugar daddy” and she owed him sex for it, according to the court document.
Wetherbee would pick the victim up from her grandmother’s house to take her to his apartment, which she said she had been to “about a hundred” times before.
The victim said Wetherbee showed her a gun and made threats of killing her, her family and others if she told — he had also put a gun to her head, a knife to her throat and burned her with a cigarette butt in separate instances.
In the affidavit, the victim said she witnessed Wetherbee shoot a cat in January 2021 because it was scratching at his door, later burying it in his backyard.
The victim said that Wetherbee would hold her down, cover her eyes and duct tape her mouth to try and make her stop crying.
She said he took photos of her and her friend’s genitals. He had shown her provocative images and videos of other girls, according to the affidavit. Her grandmother knew he had these on his phone and told him if he ever showed her granddaughter she would not be allowed over.
According to the court document, the victim tried to ask a store employee for help while she was out with Wetherbee, but nobody paid attention to her.
Wetherbee initially denied everything. When asked, he agreed that the clothing he bought her was inappropriate for her age, and said he “just didn’t think about it” regarding the numerous photos he took of the girls.
He later confessed to performing oral sex, touching her genitals and taking photos on multiple occasions.
He denied ever having intercourse with her, even after being confronted about her forensic interview and medical examinations showing suspicious damages to her body.
The state is in discussion with victims for requested restitution in providing counseling, according to Douglas County Deputy Attorney Allison Eichmann.
