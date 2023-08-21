Michael George Wetherbee, 78, was sentenced Monday to 440 months, or 36 years and eight months, in prison on four counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
He was first arrested Jan. 29, 2022, after the victim’s mother reported her 10-year-old daughter’s sexual assault.
Wetherbee initially denied everything. When asked he agreed that the clothing he bought her was inappropriate for her age, and he “just didn’t think about it” regarding the numerous photos he took of the victims.
He later confessed to multiple sexual encounters with the victim but denied ever having intercourse with her, even after being confronted about medical examinations showing damages to the victim's body.
Douglas County Deputy Attorney Allison Eichmann said Wetherbee will be serving the rest of his life in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
"He should have imprisonment. He raped a 10-year-old," Eichmann read from the victim's handwritten statement.
Wetherbee was a long-time family friend. The victim enjoyed going to his apartment complex because she was able to play with the other kids who lived there, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After spending a weekend at Wetherbee’s, the victim’s grandmother found thong underwear mixed in her clothing, which he had bought for her, the victim said in the court document.
The victim’s mother asked if she had been touched inappropriately, to which the victim confessed to being forced to have multiple sexual encounters with Wetherbee. She said this had been happening since she was 8.
Wetherbee bought her multiple items of revealing clothing with minimal coverage and he told her she “owed him for it,” according to the court document.
He would pick the victim up from her grandmother’s house to take her to his apartment, which she said she had been to “about a hundred” times before. The victim said he showed her a gun and had threatened to kill her, her family and others if she told.
In the affidavit, the victim said she witnessed Wetherbee shoot a cat because it was scratching his door in January 2021, later burying it in his backyard.
She said he took photos of her and her friend’s genitals and had shown provocative images of other girls, according to the affidavit.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
