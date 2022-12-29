With more than 23 species of whale including Grey, Blue, Humpback whales and harbor porpoises to name a few, all migrating along the Oregon Coast, fans of whale watching are in for a treat during Whale Watching Week from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.
Whale Watching centers along the Oregon Coast at 17 different state park locations will have volunteers available to answer questions and help people to spot passing whales.
Photo courtesy of Oregon Parks and Recreation
Enthusiastic whale watches gather with state park volunteers to learn about types and sizes of the whale that migrate along the Oregon Coast.
Photo courtesy of Oregon Parks and Recreation
WINCHESTER BAY — The time for spotting scopes and binoculars at the beach has come again. For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks, including the Umpqua Lighthouse State Park in Douglas County, will host Whale Watch Week in person, despite the high winds and weather warnings.
Whale Watch Week opened Wednesday along the Oregon Coast. There are 17 recognized sites that will have trained volunteers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily to share information, answer questions and assist is spotting the giant denizens of the deep.
“We really enjoy getting folks out to the coast for Whale Watch Week,” said Peter McBride, an Oregon State Parks ranger. “It’s something that Oregon State Parks has been doing for more than 40 years now, and we’re really glad to be able to bring it back in person.”
Whale watching fans are encouraged to use the TripCheck website before traveling to the Oregon Coast. Enthusiasts are asked to prepare for wind and rain, high water and power outages.
Ecola State Park closed due to high wind, and the day-use area at Sunset Bay closed Tuesday due to flooding. Silver Falls State Park closed all trailheads due to hazardous trees. The park also lost power. Cape Lookout, Cottonwood Canyon and Stub Stewart lost power but remained open.
It is estimated that some 17,000 Grey Whales pass along the Oregon Coast during their migration route. December is known as the peak time for viewing with an average of 30 whales passing by per hour.
"We have also spotted Orcas off the Oregon Coast, too," said Stefanie Knowlton of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Experts say there are 23 types of whales that can be seen along the Oregon Coast including, but not limited to, the humpback whale, blue whale and harbor porpoises.
The Whale Watching Center in Winchester's Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors to the center can enjoy interactive whale exhibits and take in panoramic ocean views.
"Boiler Bay is one of the most popular outdoor sites with hundreds of visitors per day," said Knowlton, "but the top site is likely the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, which can welcome more than 1,000 visitors per day."
With more than 40 years of whale watching events at Oregon State Parks, McBride is grateful that both the whales and the people are returning.
“We’re really glad to be able to bring it back in person," McBride said.
Whale Watch Week ends Jan. 3.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
