WINCHESTER BAY — The time for spotting scopes and binoculars at the beach has come again. For the first time since 2019, Oregon State Parks, including the Umpqua Lighthouse State Park in Douglas County, will host Whale Watch Week in person, despite the high winds and weather warnings.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

