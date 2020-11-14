Voters in Oregon approved Measure 110 by a 59% to 41% margin, making Oregon the first state in the country to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit street drugs.
Now comes the hard part, according to some local law enforcement and elected officials: how to put the measure into law while addressing drug addiction without the big stick of the criminal justice system.
“Measure 110 is a sea change,” Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said. “I would say that 95% of the cases we see in this county are substance-fueled, and that’s a huge problem. If it becomes easier and easier and less of an issue to get or have drugs, common sense says the more drugs that are out there, the more people are going to get addicted.”
Under Measure 110, possession of small amounts of street drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD, psilocybin, methadone and oxycodone, would change from a misdemeanor to a Class E violation — with a maximum punishment of a $100 citation and no jail time. People who agree to a health screening can have the fine waived.
Possession of larger amounts of drugs — for example, more than 2 grams of heroin, meth or cocaine — is currently a felony. Measure 110 makes them misdemeanors.
The measure goes into effect Feb. 1, 2021.
Supporters have said the measure will dramatically decrease drug addiction and reduce associated crimes in Oregon. Opponents fear it would backfire, leading to more drug-related crimes and other unintended consequences.
One of those opponents has been Douglas County Sheriff Jon Hanlin. He fears that the new system could increase an already significant drug problem in the county.
“As if we don’t already have an addiction problem, I’m afraid we’re going to see a greater problem,” Hanlin said. “Our addiction problem hasn’t been addressed effectively. There are still too many people not getting the help they need.”
To help pay for Measure 110, the initiative directs that state tax revenue from marijuana sales allocated for the State Schools Fund, State Police, mental health programs and local governments to be redistributed into a dedicated state grant fund for addiction recovery. Funding from the measure will be used to create at least one Addiction Recovery Center for each coordinated care organization service area in the state by Oct. 1, 2021. The grants will also be awarded to organizations providing substance use disorder treatment, peer support and recovery services, permanent supportive housing, and harm reduction interventions, according to the measure’s financial impact statement.
Wesenberg has witnessed powerful examples of people overcoming drug addiction, but through years of experience, getting clean is not an overnight process, and it’s certainly not easy.
“It’s never a simple issue of addiction to a substance,” Wesenberg said. “When people go into treatment, it can take months and months. But it’s incredibly exciting and we’ve seen it where people struggle through, make progress, take a step back, and when they actually get on the other side of it. It’s incredible, especially when you see a parent conquer it and reunite with their children. But it takes a huge effort.”
Douglas County was already having difficulty housing inmates at the jail due to COVID-19 restrictions, so many people facing “minor” drug charges were released on their own recognizance, responsible to arrive for their day in court.
Hanlin noted that of the approximately 120 inmates currently lodged at the Douglas County Jail, only an estimated 3% were being lodged on drug charges related to manufacturing or delivery, not possession.
“Addiction is on the rise, drug-related crimes are increasing, overdoses are increasing. It’s dangerous. It’s irresponsible,” Hanlin said of Measure 110.
You might want to include some funding for cult deprogramming. It's not just drugs in Douglas County, it's people, groups and extreme influence. Don't get high with the klan. Or the Manson family.
