Roseburg’s new public camping ordinance, which dictates where, when and how the unhoused can live in public, took effect July 1, yet there still appears to be a good deal of uncertainty about it. In an effort to help clarify the new restrictions, The News-Review submitted questions to Suzanne Hurt, communications specialist with the city.
Maps the city released last week that are intended to show where the unhoused can and cannot camp can be found at bit.ly/3qmqgL7.
Below are those questions and answers:
The ordinance refers to “Personal Property” belonging to an individual that has “apparent value or utility.” How is apparent value or utility determined? Who makes that determination?
Personnel conducting the cleanup make the determination based on the Roseburg Police Department policy 423.3.1. bit.ly/3KpjZFh.
The ordinance refers to public property not owned, leased or managed by the City. Please identify these properties.
All public property owned by other government agencies including but not limited to the state of Oregon, the federal government (BLM, VA, USFS), Douglas County, school district, UCC, etc.
The ordinance says “enforcement of time restrictions may be suspended by City Manager, Police Chief or designee may be suspended for severe weather events or when an individual is engaged in case management or behavioral health services, or when necessary or appropriate to respond to an individual’s disability of unique circumstances.” How will these suspensions of time restrictions be determined and how will the public be made aware of the suspensions?
In the past, we have suspended cleanup activities when the severe event shelter has been activated for heat and/or cold temperatures. Those people who were impacted were notified through the advocates and/or Roseburg Police Department as appropriate. The public will not be made aware of an individual’s circumstances.
The ordinance says camping is prohibited at all times “in or adjacent to any residentially zoned area...” What do you mean by “adjacent?”
On any parcel that abuts (is next to) a residential zone.
The ordinance says camping is prohibited “Immediately adjacent to any city owned buildings, Airport Property or anywhere on or adjacent to water reservoir sites.” What do you mean by “immediately adjacent,” and how is it different from “adjacent?” Also, what are the water reservoir sites?
See new maps when those are ready. In general, for parks and other properties adjacent to residential zones, the entire City property is prohibited. For “immediately adjacent to” City buildings, the entire parcel may not be prohibited. For example, the parks maintenance shop is located in Stewart Park, but the entire park is not prohibited. The reservoir sites are where the City’s water reservoirs are located.
The disc golf course is not mentioned in the ordinance. Is camping prohibited there?
See new maps when those are ready. Please note: Maps will only show the areas that are most commonly used. Additional maps will be added/adjusted as needed.
The ordinance says camping is prohibited at “any park area being used with a park permit.” How will people know when a park area is being used with a park permit?
They will see the activity — for example, Movies in the Park, Music on the Half Shell, etc. — where the activity is extending into the hours that camping may not be prohibited.
The ordinance says camping is prohibited at any location that has been determined by the Fire Chief, Fire Marshal, or designee to constitute an elevated threat of fire at a particular time of year. How will people know when such a designation has been made?
There is currently only one area in Sunshine Park and it will be shown on the new maps. As the map reads, the area is off-limits when Douglas Forest Protective Association issues public use restrictions. In addition, people will be notified by Roseburg Police Department.
The ordinance says “individuals may not accumulate, discard or leave behind garbage, debris, unsanitary or hazardous materials, or other items of no apparent utility in public rights-of-way, on City property, or on any adjacent public or private property.” How will you know who left garbage or debris behind? How will you identify them?
The same way the Roseburg Police Department currently enforces offensive littering.
The ordinance says the dumping of gray or black water into any facilities not intended for it is prohibited. At what places or facilities in the city is the dumping of gray or black water allowed?
None is allowed on city property. There is a public dump station at the fairgrounds.
The ordinance says “unauthorized connections or taps” to electrical or other utilities are prohibited. What do you mean by unauthorized connections or taps? Who authorizes them and how would people know if such connections or taps have been authorized? Can people use electrical connections in parks to charge their phones, for example?
Yes, people can use outlets in parks to charge their phones if any outlets are open and available. However, they cannot break locked covers to get to outlets. They cannot break into street lights or electrical control boxes and draw power from those. Those would be examples of an unauthorized connection.
The ordinance says “damage to vegetation or trees” is prohibited. How will that be determined? What constitutes damage to vegetation?
Damage is determined by visual inspection. Damage to vegetation can be a variety of things — from snapping branches or sawing branches off to hanging things from trees and bushes. This seems pretty self-explanatory.
The ordinance says RVs will be allowed to park overnight in properties located within a General Commercial (C-3) zoning district. How many of those are there in the city? Will semi-trucks be allowed to park overnight in these areas?
See zoning maps at bit.ly/3ODcsoR.
What is the penalty for violating this ordinance? The ordinance says “Violation of this chapter shall be classified as a violation subject to civil penalty.” That is vague and unclear. Will tickets be given out? If so, for how much?
Yes, tickets may be given out. Cost of the ticket depends on the violation.
Note: Hurt also said The News-Review must submit an online records request form for a list of city properties and all properties or structures owned, leased or managed by the city, as mentioned in the ordinance.
I reviewed the maps and see only areas where public camping is prohibited. Looks like the maps are drawn to reflect effectively the language of the ordinance. Is there a designated are where camping IS allowed? Is there a map available that shows such an area?
Thanks!
