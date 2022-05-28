The disc golf course at Whistler's Bend Park got a much-needed upgrade Saturday as 27 brand new, championship-caliber targets were installed on one of the most popular courses in the Pacific Northwest.
With the help of popular disc manufacturer Discraft and Resistance Discs, a retail disc golf store based in Eugene, avid golfer Scott Withers helped spearhead the replacement of the course's outdated targets.
"The money came together semi-quick," Withers said while he and Zaq Jones worked to replace the basket on the 26th of 27 holes on the course. "Working with the people at Discraft and Resistance, we were able to brainstorm different ways to make it happen."
Many of the baskets were installed between 15-20 years ago, and the current setup was not uniform, with different styles of baskets at different holes.
"This is one of the nicest disc golf courses in the world, and it's essentially playing with baskets that were very outdated," Withers said. "To get a true championship-level event here, it needed some upgrades to get someone like (the Disc Golf Pro Tour) to make this a venue they would like to use."
Whistler's is home to two major professional events each summer. It is scheduled to host the largest doubles tournament in the Northwest June 16-18, followed one month later by the Northwest Umpqua Invitational, a singles tournament to be held July 16-17.
The old baskets will not go to waste. Thanks to Resistance Disc's relationship with the Paul McBeth Foundation, Withers plans to auction off the old targets, with all proceeds benefiting the McBeth Foundation, which works to develop new courses in underserved areas.
Roughly 15-20 volunteers arrived in the parking area for the course Saturday morning to install the new baskets. For 31-year-old Cody Holcomb of Roseburg, who has been playing at Whistler's more than half his life, jumping in to help was a no-brainer.
"This is probably one of the hardest courses in Oregon," Holcomb said. "There's a lot of elevation change here, a lot of factors that come into play."
Withers said that with the upgrade to the championship caliber baskets, there could potentially be some form of a top-level tournament coming to the park as early as 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.