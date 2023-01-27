Douglas County residents gather at a defensible space town hall in August 2022 at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. Release of the wildfire risk map has been postponed by the Oregon Legislature after complaints and concerns from Oregonians were made clear during a series of public forums throughout the summer.
The Oregon Department of Forestry held a series of public forums to discuss the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map during the 2022 summer, which was met with concerns and complaints.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Legislature announced the postponement of the release for an updated risk map. The map with originally scheduled to be available in March.
“As we’ve been working with Oregon State University on technical adjustments to the map and planning for community outreach and engagement, we’ve also been keeping a close eye on the policy conversations happening in different venues,” said Cal Mukumoto, Oregon State forester and director of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council will continue to support mapping of wildfire hazards to identify where to direct investments in wildfire mitigation activities including fuels reduction and building defensible space.
There is also broad recognition of the need for increased outreach, education and engagement with communities.
“There were some great recommendations that came out of the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council’s first annual report and opportunities identified by Wildfire Programs Director Doug Grafe related to the map that I hope the Legislature gets the opportunity to explore during this session,” Mukumoto said.
Chair of the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, Mark Bennett, said, “We need an integrated, coordinated and robust communications and outreach effort across all Senate Bill 762 programs to help property owners understand what their classification means, how they can better protect their homes and what resources are available to help them with that work.”
Senate Bill 762 is legislation passed in 2021 that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective response and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes.
“The success of this whole program depends on strong collaboration between state government, local leaders and property owners in wildfire-prone areas. Building that partnership has to be job number one over the coming months,” said Oregon State Senator Jeff Golden (D-Ashland). “When we feel like we’re pulling in the same direction, we’ll be ready for a much better conversation about the map.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
The initial direction, was an old fashioned map, where large tracts of land were identified as Wildfire Hazard, others no so much. You could have a home deep inside miles of sand never to catch fire, but labeled high hazard. The insurance industry uses modern data in the form of Geocodes. This data can be purchased down to roof tops, so each structure can have a risk analysis. We encouraged the state to look to modern technology, look to what the insurance industry is using. Hope they listened.
