WINSTON — Wildlife Safari hosted its annual Dream Night event Saturday evening, giving individuals with disabilities or chronic illnesses a chance to take part in activities and interact with animals free of charge.
“It really is a special event,” said Dan Van Slyke, executive director of Wildlife Safari. “If we were to pick one thing that Wildlife Safari needs to be noted for, it would be this night.”
Dozens of children and their families were able to take a free trip through Wildlife Safari’s drive-thru park, followed by a nighttime event which took place after the park closed.
“We love everything about it,” said Vanessa Watkins, who came to the event with her two daughters, Iris and Lillian. “It’s like a festival. There’s so many things that you can’t do it all.”
Caleb Chartier, 12, has been attending the Dream Night every year for nearly his whole life.
“My favorite part is either the pizza or the camels,” Caleb said. “It’s just awesome.”
Tasha Wilson attended with her 4-year-old son Jameson Wilson.
“I like that it’s something to focus on him,” Tasha Wilson said. “Everything that’s in the focus for him is always medical related, so to have something fun that’s focused on him is fantastic.”
During the event, children were able to take part in arts and crafts, pet snakes and donkeys, ride camels and wheelchair-accessible trains, all in an environment that prioritized accessibility and fun.
“Pretty much everything I do here is for the smiles on people’s faces,” said Michael Burns, marketing director at Wildlife Safari. “It’s great to see everybody as happy as they are when they come here, helping to create that smile.”
The event was sponsored by Winston Grocery Outlet, Grants Pass Surgery Center and Oregon Healthcare Insurance Marketplace. Volunteers also took part — so many, in fact, that Van Slyke said he had difficulty finding enough jobs for volunteers to help with.
“They just want to be kids,” said Mindy Bean, the director of Camp Millennium who was volunteering at the Dream Night. “It doesn’t matter if it’s cancer or any other type of illness, they just want to be kids. Stuff like this is when they can do that. It’s very important.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
Great photo album of the event. Thank you.
