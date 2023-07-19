WINSTON — Imagine having your first job at 10 weeks old. Thankfully, it’s not demanding unless walking around on a leash, receiving treats, catnapping in the heat of the day and wrestling with siblings is considered to be arduous work.
That’s the life for African Cheetah cubs Khayam and Arao as they spend 24 hours a day, seven days a week taking part in exhaustive training to become the Wildlife Safari’s next animal ambassadors. They will be responsible for educating the public on the importance of species conservation and preservation.
The role of an animal ambassador is much more rigorous than one would think while watching two young cubs wrestle on a summer morning.
Wildlife Safari has been open since 1972, housing over 550 animals on more than 600 acres of land. The property also includes a 4 acre cheetah breeding facility — the number one cheetah breeding facility outside of Africa and the number two facility in the world.
Cheetah brothers Khayam and Arao were born in early May as a litter reared from the breeding facility. They were hand-raised by Safari staff specifically to train them to take on the roles of animal ambassadors.
Sarah Huse, carnivore supervisor, has been working with the Safari’s cheetahs for 19 years and said the training for these cubs is nonstop.
In order to ensure that the ambassadors-in-training are properly desensitized and socialized, they must be supervised, kept to a strict schedule and have to experience as many new things as possible on a daily basis.
“It’s a very intensive training program,” Huse said. ”These guys are with us 24/7 for the first six months of their life so we are with them basically from when their eyes open, really instilling a bond of trust between them and keepers. We get to learn their different personalities inside and out so that when these guys are 100-plus pounds as adults and we take them out … we have a well-maintained animal program that’s very safe for us and the animal.”
Wildlife Safari utilizes different species as animal ambassadors, ranging from birds to reptiles to small mammals and of course, their flagship species — the African Cheetah.
In Huse’s experience, these cubs grow up quickly, so in order to see them before they’re fully grown in about 18 months or so, she recommends visiting Wildlife Safari soon.
“Definitely now is such a neat time to come and check these guys out because they get big quick,” Huse said. “When they’re born, they’re about 500 grams, not much bigger than a stick of butter and 10 weeks later, he’s already pushing that 10-pound mark.”
The breeding facility always aims to have mother-raised cubs who can then join the breeding facility. In cases where the genes of cubs do not contribute to diversifying the genetic pool for cheetahs, they are not entered into the breeding program and are instead utilized as animal ambassadors.
Khayam is named after the park’s original cheetah animal ambassador from the ‘70s, who has been immortalized with a bronze statue in the center of Winston.
Despite the never ending work that goes into training and preparing two cheetah cubs to represent the Wildlife Safari as animal ambassadors, Huse said the wellness and comfort of the cubs is always a top priority, noting that staff are “always on cheetah time,” when it comes to letting the cubs decide what activities they take interest in.
“We’re hoping for another litter on the way this summer so it’s exciting and we’re happy to share it and answer people’s questions,” Huse said. “These guys are just such an amazing and unique animal. I mean, fastest land mammal on Earth, right here in the making," she said with a gesture toward Khayam, who was laying belly-up in a patch of shaded grass.
The cubs can be found at the Safari Village all summer long as part of a rotating cast of cheetah ambassadors — with the occasional skunk or cavy standing in to allow the ambassadors some time off. The Safari Village is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
“It really is amazing,” Huse said about the success of the breeding program that resulted in the two new ambassadors. “Cheetahs are just one of those species that gets people excited.”
