WINCHESTER — Current Winchester Dam repair efforts have killed hundreds of thousands of Pacific lamprey, leading to questions why the dam still exists.
Staff from state and federal agencies and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians are working to salvage juvenile Pacific lamprey.
The dam had repairs scheduled and to gain access to structural parts of the dam, the water level was lowered Aug. 7. The repair project’s completion date is scheduled to be Aug. 28.
The repair work aims to reinforce the dam face with the installation of epoxy grouted anchors and corrosion-protected steel lattice. The fish ladder headwall will be permanently extended to prevent water from dropping in the low water entry for the ladder. Current wood will be replaced with untreated No. 1 grade lumber and hydrophobic polyurethane flow blocks to prevent false attractant flow.
The permits were approved by multiple agencies: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Army Corps of Engineers and National Marine Fisheries Service.
“This massive fish kill could have been avoided, but wildlife officials chose to put the stinginess of a handful of well-connected private lake owners over their mission to protect our invaluable fish and wildlife,” said Jim McCarthy, southern Oregon program director for WaterWatch of Oregon. “River advocates knew this would happen and pleaded with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and other agencies in charge to reject the low-cost, high-risk repair proposal of the dam owners, but we were ignored.”
Ryan Beckley, president of the Winchester Water Control District, said he designed this project as a permanent solution — a fix for 100 years to come.
“If WaterWatch came to me and said, ‘We’ll give you a grant to upgrade this fish ladder to the current federal standard, and we won’t try to take your dam out if you do it,’ I still would fight with them every bit as much as I fight with them right now because I think it would ruin the fishery,” Beckley said. “It would then allow bass, bluegill, sunfish, every other kind of invasive species that’s in this river to migrate their way right up this river and they would destroy this habitat.”
This is the cheapest option in repairing the dam, according to McCarthy. He added that this option is known to have high impacts on aquatic life, habitat and drinking water, but was approved by state and federal agencies.
Beckley said this project has been in its design and permitting process for just over three years — working with contractors, engineers and regulatory agencies to develop the lowest impact, highest efficiency process.
Beckley said he hired 17 marine biologists who were there the first four days, accompanied by 60-70 volunteers.
“There’s never been a salvage effort anywhere comparable to that whatsoever,” Beckley said, referring to the, at least, 15 times the reservoir has been drained in the past. “I’m not trying to paint a picture that we were callous about it or we disregarded it, but we’re spending almost a quarter of a million dollars on fish salvage.”
In 2013, during a reservoir drawdown, The Cow Creek Tribe estimated conservatively that for every live lamprey salvaged, there were approximately 10 dead in the same area — about 1 square foot of space. The current dam repair calls for the nearly 7,500-foot-long reservoir to remain dewatered for three weeks.
FISH CONCERNSThe Winchester Water Control District is comprised of 154 property owners who control the privately owned sector of water. Beckley, a member himself, was born and raised in the area. His family built their first home above the Winchester Dam in 1959 — he’s the third generation.
Each landowner bought their property with a “constitutionally guaranteed water right,” according to Beckley.
“The only way this dam goes away voluntarily is if every single person signs off on that,” Beckley said. “And that’s not gonna happen. For sure.”
Despite Winchester Water Control District’s efforts, concerned environmentalists said the approach will only further stress fish species like lamprey, steelhead and coho salmon. Coho salmon are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. They believe the dam should not exist.
Advocates warn that some of the last few summer steelhead and spring Chinook salmon left may be next to die, trapped in warm waters below as heat waves scorch the region.
All angling on the North Umpqua River and its tributaries are closed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife until December due to low numbers of returning wild summer steelhead.
Greg Huchko, the Umpqua District fish biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a press release that the three-week closure should not have a “population scale” impact on returning steelhead, since the majority in the run should have traveled up the river already.
Environmentalists disagree. McCarthy suggested a more “lawful” alternative to the repairs, like using a cofferdam, could have better protected the fish.
“It’s one of the few high hazard dams in the state, not of the condition, but the risk level if it should fail. If it fails, people are gonna die, properties are going to be lost,” McCarthy said. “We’re having somebody who’s never repaired a dam in their life work on it, which is amazing and very problematic.”
There isn’t room to risk losing a single steelhead because weeks of repairs can prevent fish from migrating. Current numbers of steelhead are already lower than normal due to unusually hot weather, poor ocean conditions and non-native smallmouth bass, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) know that fish migrate through here with ease. They know that they find the ladder. They know they get through the ladder quickly. They know that there’s no unnecessary delay. They know that there’s no damage that comes from it or really stress that comes from that,” Beckley said.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife dictated the project’s timeframe — time of year and how many days — giving them 21 days for completion. Beckley said if they could have extended it to 40 days, the reservoir could have been lowered over the course of five to six days.
“We could’ve salvaged it much more aggressively,” Beckley said. “To say our goal is zero mortality is a lovely notion, a completely ridiculous idea, it’s not the standard.”
HISTORYWinchester Dam, built in 1890, was utilized to generate hydropower for the city of Roseburg. In 1969, PacifiCorp, its utility owner, decided it no longer wanted the dam, handing it over to the landowners for what is now a 1.7-mile reservoir said to be primarily used for recreation.
Debates on Winchester Dam’s existence, and the reservoir, are nothing new.
In 2020, WaterWatch offered to remove the dam for free — suggesting the fish passage could be opened to 160 miles of the North Umpqua and its tributaries.
The district declined its offer despite the dam’s ranking in the top two dozen on the 2019 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish passage barrier priority list.
The dam is ranked second in the state for those privately owned.
“I am extremely disappointed in the current situation at Winchester Dam,” said Kirk Blaine, president of the Steamboaters and southern Oregon coordinator for Native Fish Society. “ODFW knew this would happen and they said yes for the convenience of the landowners who want to maintain their private water ski lake at the lowest cost possible.”
In 2010, WaterWatch helped remove Gold Ray Dam on the Rogue River, a dam similar in size. McCarthy said the Oregon Department of Wildlife did not allow them to stop fish passage for any period of time, let alone three weeks.
In 2018, Basco Logging, Inc., was contracted to repair Winchester Dam — unintentionally releasing sediment and concrete into the river, killing fish and violating water quality standards, including drinking water in the city of Roseburg and the Umpqua Basin Water Association.
“(Winchester Water Control District) has been trying to run this dam cheap for years and years. What happens when they run the dam on cheap is the impacts that they don’t experience in their pocketbooks, we get to experience in our fisheries and water quality,” McCarthy said.
In February 2023, river advocates — WaterWatch, Steamboaters, The North Umpqua Foundation, Umpqua Watersheds, South Umpqua Rural Community Partnership, Umpqua Valley Fly Fishers, Native Fish Society, Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations Institute for Fisheries Resources, The Conservation Angler, Rogue Flyfishers, Cascadia Wildlands and McKenzie Flyfishers — submitted a petition that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife require less harmful repairs to the dam.
It was ignored.
“We think the dam should be torn out, but until it is, they should follow the rules,” McCarthy said. “These people can’t be trusted to own a dam. They think they should be allowed to own it on the cheap.”
Federal and state agencies approved the roughly $3 million repairs at the dam.
(11) comments
Sounds like a bunch of people who don't live in this county ( which is the only county the Umpqua runs in) need to crawl back into their EV cars and go "fix" their own backyard before being so self-righteous in ours.
Federal agencies, ODFW and their partners spent big bucks for many years on extensive monitoring that focused on fisheries, water resources & habitat. They used instream rotary traps to capture juvenile coho as they migrated downstream, as well as many other species including Pacific lamprey. Rotary traps consist of a large cone suspended between two floating pontoons. River flow rotates the cone and funnels a portion of the migrating fish into an underwater holding tank at the back of the trap. Who has all this rotary trap data, and what conclusions were drawn for the Umpqua River Basin? It would seem that such data from research should have been taken into consideration when this project's alternatives & potential environmental impacts were analyzed, Biological Assessment was prepared, public comment solicited, and mitigation measured developed and implemented to lessen impacts, esp. in regards to fish mortality. Is all this data, analysis and documentation available at the library, or would a concerned public citizen have to file a Freedom of Information Act request, and then be given a highly redacted version of the information? It seems that the agencies permitting and authorizing this project could have done much better and provided for more public engagement, discussion & transparency.
“ have killed hundreds of thousands of dying Pacific Lamprey”.. what does that even mean? Are we performing assisted suicide here or what?? In all seriousness though, the ODFW did just suspend fishing on the North Umpqua and it’s tributaries due to the low numbers of returning summer steelhead.. I wonder how they knew how many fish there actually was?? Without that dam, they would have never known…
With due respect an answer for you. Lamprey are a keystone species. It means that an entire food web from the ocean to the head waters of the river is going to be severely, adversely impacted. Species in and out of the water are critically depended upon this fish. Birds, mammals, fish, humans and yes even trees are dependent upon the nutrients these fish bring into the aquatic system and also release after spawning. One phase of this fish's life history is spent in sediments purifying water for up to seven years. Aboriginal peoples relied on this species to sustain them. It WAS a critical component of their food supply. Currently Tribal and Federal entities are spending millions of dollars to bring this species back from the brink of extinction. Do you really want another species listed to deal with Commissioner? Watershed Councils, Bonneville, US Fish and Wildlife Service etc. are spending tens of millions of dollars to keep these fish alive. I am sincerely disappointed that you are unaware of any of this or don't you really care? The timing of this "repair" could not have been worst ever. The ten to one mortality ratio proposed by the tribe was derived from the last "repair" of the dam a decade ago. We have just had a series of over 100°F days right in the middle of this. I would venture to say that the kill ratio this week is about one hundred to one. What happens if you water a garden on a 100+°F day. You cook the plants. This week juvenile lamprey have been cooked.
With regard to fish counts, they are successfully done consistently and accurately throughout the world without fish ladders or glass viewing screens.
OK OK I don't expect a Douglas County Commissioner with a world of burden on his plate to deal with to grasp the biology we are talking about. That said are we here in Douglas County do politically polarized that we can not see a ecological crisis in front of our noses? I'd love to see how much money was donated to your campaign by the members of the water district. That might say a lot. Shouldn't I think higher of you? I want to.
Stash[thumbup] excellent comment
an entire food web..... IS GOING TO BE.. How do you know? We are not wiping out the entire population, in fact, I'm guessing we are talking about and infintesimal amount.. The timing of the repair was dictated by the experts as I understand it. It probably isn't wise to assume what I know or don't know about any subject either. I'm aware of the efforts. I'm just not sure that this issue is making a significant impact. I haven't heard from anyone who is sure. As far as fish counts go... yes, I personally have performed them. We wore masks and snorkels and sometimes SCUBA gear and swam rivers and tributaries and estimated the number of fish in a school as they sped by, then we estimated the number of pools and extrapolated the data. Yes, we successfully completed the count, and it was done consistenlty year after year, but it was far from accurate. Took hundereds of man hours, vehicle miles, and other resources every year to complete. The method currently in use at the dam is nearly perfectly accurate if not in fact perfect, and takes a fraction of the resource. It provides far better data I assure you.
I guess you are trying to justify the County's spending of $90,000 to install an additional and unnecessary camera at the fish ladder in Winchester Dam. There was already a camera there being used by ODFW. You wasted taxpayers money just to hype hatchery fish in order to justify the harms caused by industrial logging, one of your major campaign donors. If you really cared about the N.Umpqua ecosystem and using it to help create a more diverse economy in Douglas co. you would be advocating for its removal! There dam is not necessary to provide fish counts.
Tear down this Dam!
it wasn't 90,000.00 and it wasn't just a camera. It was technology that actually and accurately counts the fish, instead of the ODFW system that was just a camera that recorded a segment of time and a person who then played back a portion of the recording and counted fish in the video and extrapolated that number out over a 24 hour period and over the number of days anticipated to contain the fish run to come up with a marginally educated guess of how may fish there are. Now they know exactly, and so does anyone else that wants to. It is a great tool. I'm happy to have been able to support it.
Well, how much was it then? $75,000? Counting fish is the responsibility of ODFW, not the county government. Science and just plain observation shows the Winchester Dam kills a lot of fish. This fight is about property values, legacy, and the prestige of living on a private lake. And big donors.
Just tear this thing out once and for all....what a joke!!!!!
[thumbup]
