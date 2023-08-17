WINCHESTER — Current Winchester Dam repair efforts have killed hundreds of thousands of Pacific lamprey, leading to questions why the dam still exists.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

React to this story:

8
1
2
3
10

Tags

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Umpquabob
Umpquabob

Sounds like a bunch of people who don't live in this county ( which is the only county the Umpqua runs in) need to crawl back into their EV cars and go "fix" their own backyard before being so self-righteous in ours.

Add Reply
PickNGrin
PickNGrin

Federal agencies, ODFW and their partners spent big bucks for many years on extensive monitoring that focused on fisheries, water resources & habitat. They used instream rotary traps to capture juvenile coho as they migrated downstream, as well as many other species including Pacific lamprey. Rotary traps consist of a large cone suspended between two floating pontoons. River flow rotates the cone and funnels a portion of the migrating fish into an underwater holding tank at the back of the trap. Who has all this rotary trap data, and what conclusions were drawn for the Umpqua River Basin? It would seem that such data from research should have been taken into consideration when this project's alternatives & potential environmental impacts were analyzed, Biological Assessment was prepared, public comment solicited, and mitigation measured developed and implemented to lessen impacts, esp. in regards to fish mortality. Is all this data, analysis and documentation available at the library, or would a concerned public citizen have to file a Freedom of Information Act request, and then be given a highly redacted version of the information? It seems that the agencies permitting and authorizing this project could have done much better and provided for more public engagement, discussion & transparency.

Add Reply
C Boice
C Boice

“ have killed hundreds of thousands of dying Pacific Lamprey”.. what does that even mean? Are we performing assisted suicide here or what?? In all seriousness though, the ODFW did just suspend fishing on the North Umpqua and it’s tributaries due to the low numbers of returning summer steelhead.. I wonder how they knew how many fish there actually was?? Without that dam, they would have never known…

Add Reply
stash1947
stash1947

With due respect an answer for you. Lamprey are a keystone species. It means that an entire food web from the ocean to the head waters of the river is going to be severely, adversely impacted. Species in and out of the water are critically depended upon this fish. Birds, mammals, fish, humans and yes even trees are dependent upon the nutrients these fish bring into the aquatic system and also release after spawning. One phase of this fish's life history is spent in sediments purifying water for up to seven years. Aboriginal peoples relied on this species to sustain them. It WAS a critical component of their food supply. Currently Tribal and Federal entities are spending millions of dollars to bring this species back from the brink of extinction. Do you really want another species listed to deal with Commissioner? Watershed Councils, Bonneville, US Fish and Wildlife Service etc. are spending tens of millions of dollars to keep these fish alive. I am sincerely disappointed that you are unaware of any of this or don't you really care? The timing of this "repair" could not have been worst ever. The ten to one mortality ratio proposed by the tribe was derived from the last "repair" of the dam a decade ago. We have just had a series of over 100°F days right in the middle of this. I would venture to say that the kill ratio this week is about one hundred to one. What happens if you water a garden on a 100+°F day. You cook the plants. This week juvenile lamprey have been cooked.

With regard to fish counts, they are successfully done consistently and accurately throughout the world without fish ladders or glass viewing screens.

OK OK I don't expect a Douglas County Commissioner with a world of burden on his plate to deal with to grasp the biology we are talking about. That said are we here in Douglas County do politically polarized that we can not see a ecological crisis in front of our noses? I'd love to see how much money was donated to your campaign by the members of the water district. That might say a lot. Shouldn't I think higher of you? I want to.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

Stash[thumbup] excellent comment

Add Reply
C Boice
C Boice

an entire food web..... IS GOING TO BE.. How do you know? We are not wiping out the entire population, in fact, I'm guessing we are talking about and infintesimal amount.. The timing of the repair was dictated by the experts as I understand it. It probably isn't wise to assume what I know or don't know about any subject either. I'm aware of the efforts. I'm just not sure that this issue is making a significant impact. I haven't heard from anyone who is sure. As far as fish counts go... yes, I personally have performed them. We wore masks and snorkels and sometimes SCUBA gear and swam rivers and tributaries and estimated the number of fish in a school as they sped by, then we estimated the number of pools and extrapolated the data. Yes, we successfully completed the count, and it was done consistenlty year after year, but it was far from accurate. Took hundereds of man hours, vehicle miles, and other resources every year to complete. The method currently in use at the dam is nearly perfectly accurate if not in fact perfect, and takes a fraction of the resource. It provides far better data I assure you.

Add Reply
Connerth
Connerth

I guess you are trying to justify the County's spending of $90,000 to install an additional and unnecessary camera at the fish ladder in Winchester Dam. There was already a camera there being used by ODFW. You wasted taxpayers money just to hype hatchery fish in order to justify the harms caused by industrial logging, one of your major campaign donors. If you really cared about the N.Umpqua ecosystem and using it to help create a more diverse economy in Douglas co. you would be advocating for its removal! There dam is not necessary to provide fish counts.

Tear down this Dam!

Add Reply
C Boice
C Boice

it wasn't 90,000.00 and it wasn't just a camera. It was technology that actually and accurately counts the fish, instead of the ODFW system that was just a camera that recorded a segment of time and a person who then played back a portion of the recording and counted fish in the video and extrapolated that number out over a 24 hour period and over the number of days anticipated to contain the fish run to come up with a marginally educated guess of how may fish there are. Now they know exactly, and so does anyone else that wants to. It is a great tool. I'm happy to have been able to support it.

Add Reply
Momos
Momos

Well, how much was it then? $75,000? Counting fish is the responsibility of ODFW, not the county government. Science and just plain observation shows the Winchester Dam kills a lot of fish. This fight is about property values, legacy, and the prestige of living on a private lake. And big donors.

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

Just tear this thing out once and for all....what a joke!!!!!

Add Reply
BetsyC
BetsyC

[thumbup]

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.