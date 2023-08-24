WINSTON — Students in Winston can expect to see updates to sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and crosswalks near McGovern Elementary School thanks to a large grant funding update to support safer routes to schools for students.
The Winston City Council spent much of its Monday night meeting going over the general budget. One item on the agenda was the $2 million grant procured by the city from the Oregon Department of Transportation supporting phase one of adoption for the Safe Routes to Schools program.
The grant will allow for the installation of flashing crossing lights on the main roads that most impact school crossings for McGovern Elementary School alongside additional upgrades to sidewalks, roadways and pedestrian ramps. The Safe Routes to School program supports efforts to make the walk or bike to and from school for students safer. The grant stipulates that the city cover 20% of the costs of the project and ODOT will provide the other 80% of funds.
The city also accepted a $24,000 grant for stormwater mapping in its supplemental budget.
Thomas McIntosh, assistant city manager and community development director, said the development will largely take place along Lookingglass Road, Cary Street, Tumlin Avenue and Elwood Drive. The project, entering its design phase for a slated completion in 2025, will add three new rapid-flashing beacons, 37 new pedestrian ramps and newly-paved sidewalk portions to allow students safer travels.
“Really the crux of that road is utilization for the school, so because of that, that really helped to inform and springboard us,” McIntosh said. “We want to see what we can do to improve this, make it more safe, make it more efficient.”
McIntosh said both Elwood Drive and Tumlin Avenue “are really kind of in poor shape, kind of pothole haven.” The state encouraged the city to take action to better the roads and sidewalks through the Safe Routes to Schools grant program.
“The condition is just kind of unacceptable so the city at that point just kind of kicked into gear. We don’t have a lot of funding in our coffers ourselves so we get to do a very nominal amount of street or sewer or storm projects every year. Really we kind of live and die on grant funding so this was a terrific opportunity to fix a very deficient situation,” McIntosh said. “We think it’s going to inspire a lot of confidence throughout the educational community and throughout the community as a whole and it’s going to speak volumes to where we really care about the safety and security of our kids here.”
Kimberly Kellison, superintendent of the Winston-Dillard School District, said these improvements will help with a more uniform flow of traffic into and outside of the school that will work in tandem with the safety support shared by the school itself, such as a program that teaches students how to ride bikes safely to and from school.
“I am excited about this collaborative project between the city and school district,” Kellison said. “We are delighted that they sought out our input during the grant planning and look forward to these safety upgrades for kids and families.”
Even though the changes won’t be put in place for a while, Kellison is optimistic about the impact it will have on students’ abilities to travel safely to and from school. Additional updates and changes are expected to happen as part of the multi-phase development process.
“Anything that increases student safety coming to and from school is a priority for the district,” Kellison said. “In addition to these changes to the routes, we also have been looking at other safety upgrades in the district.”
(1) comment
Wonderful. We ought to support every effort to make kids active and safe.
Here's a link to the program: https://www.oregonsaferoutes.org
