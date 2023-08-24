McGovern Elementary (copy)

McGovern Elementary School will be the school most impacted by the Safe Routes to School grant procured by the city of Winston.

 Photo courtesy of Winston-Dillard School District

WINSTON — Students in Winston can expect to see updates to sidewalks, pedestrian ramps and crosswalks near McGovern Elementary School thanks to a large grant funding update to support safer routes to schools for students.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Wonderful. We ought to support every effort to make kids active and safe.

Here's a link to the program: https://www.oregonsaferoutes.org

