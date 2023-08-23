WINSTON — The Winston City Council met Monday night to discuss the general budget and approve agenda items like the moving of the food pantry and the addition of three pickleball courts to the tennis courts in Winston Dillard County Park.
The council went over its supplemental budget, including a $2 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation for the Safe Routes to School program, which provides funding for construction and education efforts toward making walking and biking paths to schools safer for students.
Along with the Safe Routes to Schools grant, the city accepted a $24,000 grant for stormwater mapping.
While these grants raised spirits, the general budget discussion received a less enthused response. City Manager Mark Bauer walked through the past five years of budgeting for the city and mapped out the next five years of anticipated budget should the city make no drastic measures to change expenditures or bring in additional revenue sources.
One major depletion of the city’s funding is the police budget, which largely consists of personnel expenses. Bauer said the staffing of police officers is not substantial enough for the needs of Winston.
“We need more officers and as you know, outside of the two (School Resource Officers) that are working in the schools everyday, we’ve added one officer in the last 20 years and we added that a couple of years ago,” Bauer said. “And it’s not enough. We need more officers and the primary reason is that right now, our police officers don’t have time to take a vacation because they’re continually on the street.”
Mayor Scott Rutter said, “We are basically at one officer a shift.”
Bauer affirmed, saying, “We are barely a 24/7 operation,” about the staffing of the police force.
Bauer said the depleting general budget can be attributed to a lack of revenue resources in Winston.
“Our community is not growing enough to generate enough property tax,” Bauer said. “We’ve done things like all utilities in the city now pay a franchise fee, including the water district so that was something that was added to the public safety fee going forward. We’re out of revenue generating ideas outside of just increasing costs.”
Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Thomas McIntosh said the mill rate for the city of Winston, which is the figure used by municipalities to determine property tax rates, varies across the city depending on where homes are located. In 2020, Winston had the second highest mill rate in Douglas County at $16.68 per $1,000 compared to Reedsport with a 2020 mill rate of $19.06 per $1,000.
“We’re a little less than $17 per thousand on the mill rate and most of that, except for about $4 and I think 27 cents, goes to the school district or the fire district or other taxing districts,” McIntosh said. “We get a pretty nominal amount that comes into the city for property taxes.”
Bauer parsed through an extensive Excel sheet of the city’s budget to boil information down for council and audience members.
“Ultimately, when you look at this, the takeaway is ‘how are we going to generate enough revenue moving forward to cover this (deficit),’” Bauer said. “We can talk about that more. This discussion tonight was just to introduce the condition of the budget looking forward.”
“Thank you for this uplifting presentaion,” Rutter said sarcastically.
The meeting entered a brief executive session about personnel before adjourning.
