WINSTON— The sounds of German singers and polka music set the tone as people wandered around Riverbend Park for the Oktoberfest Tournament 2022 Friday in Winston.
The Winston Police Department information booth sat next to the beer gardens as Animal Control Code Enforcement Officer Dana Parker stood watching over the proceedings with a smile.
“I have a child in the Marines,” he said. “We really support our veterans here, we have a couple of veterans on the force so this is a special event.”
All proceeds made from alcohol sales will be donated to the Moods & Music program and Source One Serenity. Moods & Music provides guitars and music lessons to veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder at no cost to them and Source One Serenity helps veterans struggling with PTSD get out in nature.
Other proceeds from Oktoberfest will be going to a variety of organizations helping veterans, especially those struggling with PTSD and thoughts of suicide.
Wiener Dog Races made their debut at Oktoberfest this year.
“This is the first year in Winston so it is unsanctioned, but I am taking video and will send it in for next year to be a fully sanctioned event,” said Jacquen ‘Jackie’ McCormick. “For it to be sanctioned we can’t have any mixed breed wienies, only wire hair or standard dachshund allowed.”
Eight heats of eight racers before the final race of the night featuring each heat winner, these Wiener dogs are peak physical athletes.
“I have six doxies, one of them made the Westminster Show, Mt. Angel BB was his,” McCormick said. “I also came in second at nationals twice.”
McCormick spent a lifetime working with animals from her service in Vietnam on the Veterinary Corps from 1967 to 1973 to work as a veterinarian on military bases in Alaska and Newfoundland.
“My specialty is equine, but this has become my love, to help dogs that need wheelchairs. Wiener dogs can live a long time if you care for them,” McCormick said. “But this event is about veterans and supporting them.”
Each entry will have two handlers on either side of the 65 foot course and while no food is allowed on the track, handlers are allowed to provide enticement to their racing doxies.
“This is all about teamwork with the dogs,” McCormick said, “but I tell everyone not to approach the finish line early because these dogs will stop and you won’t win.”
While the dogs are entertaining to watch, the main event for Oktober fest is a competition for people. A three-day, two-person team tournament designed to be fun to watch with silly and fun games which makes it difficult to gain a competitive edge said Katie Starkel from the City of Winston.
There are six events in the tournament, including pretzel eating and keg rolling. The tournament is designed to bring laughter and a little nail-biting with the ultimate champion receiving a $10,000 purse.
The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Air National Guard and Army National Guard participated in the event showing their support for their brothers and sisters in their time of need. Each branch helped referee or run a tournament game.
“This is the first time I have seen this event, it’s good to see the community coming out in support of veterans,” said David Harris of the Oregon National Guard serving at the Roseburg Armory. “I have lost countless buddies that served with me to suicide. This definitely shows that people out here care.”
