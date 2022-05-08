Edith Walters has lost track of just how many felines she’s rescued in the 17 years since she founded the Feral Cat Awareness Team. She’s helped over 10,000 local felines, she said, but that’s just a number — which really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.
There are always more cats that need help. Thankfully, Walters is getting some help of her own from the Walk on the Wild Side with Wine fundraiser organized by the city of Winston.
Walters said the rescue’s goal was to focus on providing the trap, neuter and return method of population control, but the nonprofit is so much more than that. The majority of their calls are for sick, injured or at-risk cats and stray kittens.
“Once you’re in rescue, whether it be cats, dogs or wild animals, you see so much pain and suffering these animals go through just to survive. ... We all hope that in rescue we are making a difference in the lives of the cats we have helped, and hope one day we won’t be needed anymore,” Walters said. “But as long as people keep getting cats and not be responsible for them by getting them spayed or neutered, or by not abandoning them when they move, there will always be a need for rescues.”
The Walk on the Wild Side with Wine fundraiser kicked off in February and will culminate with an event in June. Raffle tickets for a variety of prizes, ranging from car detailing to a one to two night stay at an area casino, can be purchased at bit.ly/3LStewp or at Winston City Hall. Raffle tickets are $5 each, though discounts are available for bundles of 12, 25 and 40 ticket entries.
Funds are made instantly available to the Feral Cat Awareness Team, providing them immediate access to much needed monies. Walters said the rescue’s vet bills run at least $4,000 a month, while food is around $1,500, on top of the cost of travel, vehicle maintenance, supplies and medicines.
“Donations are what allow us to do what we do. Grants aren’t what they use to be, so we rely on the generosity of the community. Small rescues do not get paid, every donation goes to the cats and donations don’t cover everything so we come up with the rest.”
Besides donations, Walters said the biggest thing our community can do to help is to spay and neuter their animals. It can be hard, since our area doesn’t have any spay or neuter clinics that people can afford to go to. Walters drives to Talent every Friday and makes random trips to Portland simply because it costs less to do so.
“Recently, we have been working more closely with our shelter, Saving Grace. I believe having a close working relationship with them and other rescues is the only way we can help the cat population be controlled,” Walters said. “I would love to see more support for our local shelter as well as for our rescues in our community. We all work very hard for either no pay or little pay, and we do it for the animals who need us.
Shelters and rescues are only as good as the community they are in. If the community does not support us we will fail, and the ones that are hurt most are the animals that we are trying to help.”
Event organizer Katie Starkel said when she realized how much of a need there was, she had to do something. She was shocked by how quickly the fundraiser came together and how many people were so willing to support it.
“We just started reaching out to the community to see who wanted to be involved and it was just insane how many people wanted to help,” Starkel said. “The event was fully funded and ready to go in like eight weeks. Donations came from all over. We have almost $7,000 in prizes.”
The fundraiser will culminate in a 21 and older event from 3-7 p.m. June 25 at Civic Wayside Park, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston.
Tickets are $35 and include entrance to the event, six tasting vouchers, a wine glass to paint and two raffle entries. You do not have to attend the event to win raffle prizes. For full detail events and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3LStewp.
“We are really wanting this to be an annual event,” Starkel said. “We want to really, really help out this organization because there is just such a need.”
The rescue isn’t the only one receiving support from this event. Starkel was able to put together a $500 scholarship for art students interested in attending Umpqua Community College next year. Guests will have the opportunity to vote on student art showcased at different businesses around Winston.
“Words cannot say enough how thankful (we) are to them for having this event. For a city to do this, it says a lot about them and how much they care and want to see a change. We need more cities to step up and do events like this or put money into a budget to help fund a TNR program for their city,” Walters said. “If each city could put $5,000 or more toward TNR, we could have an opportunity to help more. As it is, I spend countless hours trying to raise funds for everything we do, when I could be out in the field making a difference.”
