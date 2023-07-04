WINSTON — The community in Winston took to the streets Saturday to celebrate Independence Day with a parade and festival.
Hundreds lined up along Main Street during the 30-minute parade, with children running into the street to pick up candy or get doused in water from a Roseburg Forest Products fire truck.
Following the parade, attendees made their way to Riverbend Park where they enjoyed vendor booths, food trucks and live musical performances.
The Winston Fire Department held an open house at their fire station located on Southeast Main Street during the event.
"Usually when we meet people, it's in an emergency situation," said Jeff Surman, who has worked at the Winston Fire Department for over 20 years. "We don't get a chance to get very personable with them, so now we get a chance to introduce ourselves to them, tell the what we do, in a calmer setting."
During the fair, which lasted all day, culminating in fireworks at 10 p.m., visitors like 9-year-old Sirenity Mittendorf got their face painted by Adrienne Hentschel, while vendors like 16-year-old spray paint artist Steven Sheppard sold their work to passing attendees.
"I love to meet people," said Tim Moyer, who makes hand-forged knives in his home shop and sold them at Saturday's event. "Talking to them about knives, or anything else they want to know about the process or what I do. It's just about the people."
The event was organized by the Winston Area Independence Day Committee a nonprofit founded in 2019. The event first took place in 2021, and has continued annually ever since. Organizers saw the day as a way to celebrate a patriotic holiday while building a sense of community in the small town of Winston.
"It really is just a compelling, heartfelt sense of unity," said Onikka Driscoll, president of the committee. "You can't have community without unity, and seeing all the diversity, all the smiles on the kids and families' faces, just people enjoying the day together. It's a really heartwarming feeling and I feel very special to be a part of making that happen."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
