A Winston man was arrested for suspected child abuse Sunday.
Winston police were called to an address on Ford Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding a runaway juvenile at that home. Once located, the child showed the officers a video of an adult male striking the juvenile several times in the head, according to a police report.
The adult male was identified as Jason Lee Mackey, 42, of Winston.
Mackey was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a third-degree assault charge and released Tuesday. The Department of Human Services was notified and the investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday.
