The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants to speak with any witnesses to a severe beating of a Winston man early Sunday morning near Long’s Ranch.
Bryce Watson and his fiance, Maddison Valente, found out Watson’s younger sister was at a party in the Melrose area late Saturday night. The couple decided to go and surprise her but, mere hours later, Watson was in an ambulance after a brutal beating by as many as five individuals.
Watson’s mother, Tammy Frank, told The News-Review that she received a phone call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday that her son was being transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
“There were a bunch of kids partying, and there were a couple of small brawls,” Frank said Tuesday morning from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. “One kid got hurt, Bryce went to check on him, and that kid’s friends dragged him behind a parked car and started kicking him.”
Frank was referencing one of a number of videos of the event which have been shared on various social and multimedia platforms.
Watson suffered two breaks to his jaw as well as multiple other facial injuries. One video shared with The News-Review is too dark to reveal specific details of the attack, and images of Watson three days after the attack remain too graphic to share with the public.
“We were very, very lucky. There wasn’t any brain swelling and no broken bones other than his jaw,” Frank said. “It’s a weight lifted just knowing he’s going to be OK.”
In a message exchange Tuesday, Frank believes at least three people involved in the beating of her son were positively identified through those videos, but those names are being withheld until confirmed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.
Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-1837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.