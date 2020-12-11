A Winston man is in stable but critical condition Friday morning after police said he was struck by a pickup and then pinned under a sport utility vehicle Thursday evening on Northeast Edenbower Boulevard in Roseburg.
Kameron James Tracy, 18, was attempting to cross Northeast Edenbower Boulevard near the Applebee’s restaurant when he was first struck by a 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup operated by Tatum Stedman, 40, of Roseburg, who was traveling south. The impact knocked Tracy into the northbound edge of the center lane.
While on the ground, a second vehicle, a 2017 GMC Acadia operated by Christy Smalley, 44, of Sutherlin, hit Tracy again while traveling northbound.
According to the Roseburg Police Department report, Tracy was dragged a short distance and pinned under the Acadia.
Roseburg Fire Department personnel extricated Tracy from underneath the Acadia, at which time he was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
Neither driver was suspected of impairment.
