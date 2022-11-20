WINSTON — Twenty Winston middle school students will embark on an Australian and New Zealand adventure from June 26 through July 5, 2023, as part of an Australian Science, Technology, Engineering and Math project. The students will not only collect three college credits, but they will also learn valuable leadership, volunteerism and cultural understanding tools during their 10-day cultural experience.
“It’s a different country I have never been to before,” Izzy Fenn, a participating seventh grader, said. “I have never seen sea turtles or koalas or kangaroos before.”
Participating students are being held to both academic and behavioral standards in order to make this trip halfway around the world.
“Our students will have to maintain a 70% or better grade point average throughout the year as well as maintain their citizenship status by not getting any detentions or more than two referrals for the year,” said Pamela Pugel, a seventh-grade math teacher who will accompany students on the trip. “They also had to write an essay, which is how students were chosen.”
While the original plan was for 15 students to have the chance to make this trip, 20 have made the cut so far and are maintaining standards.
“We might have to put a cap in soon,” said Pugel.
Mykal Hunter, an eighth-grade science teacher, and William Solorzano, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, are rounding out the Winston Middle School staff who will be attending the Australia trip. Merisa Turner is a chaperone for the field trip.
“I try to chaperone for every field trip,” said Turner, who is the older sister of a participating student, Mia Millard. “I used to volunteer for all the events when my sister was at McGovern, and when she moved to the middle school, so did I.”
The cost per student is $3,896. Many fundraising events are being held as the students work toward their goals. Worldstrides Educational Travel and Experiences, an organization dedicated to experiential learning for students of all ages, is the company organizing the trip and put together the travel package and itinerary.
“My mom would have never been able to take me,” said Fenn, as she flashed a peace sign with her fingers. “Now look, I am going to Australia.”
Worldstrides offers payment plans for parents at $99 per month until 2024, to assist with the associated costs.
“We are also doing a Papa Murphy’s coupon card for $5 each and we have a Little Ceasar’s link which will take a percentage of sales and apply them to the trip costs,” said Turner.
“This kind of thing doesn’t happen very much,” said Millard, a seventh grader. “This is an amazing experience to get college credits and learn new things.”
With the hotel, flight, excursions and all meals included in the cost, for some individuals, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I can learn so much more on this trip than I could in a classroom,” said Riley Stever, a seventh grader. “It will be an amazing experience and it can go on my college application.”
“All these girls play in sports as well and are working so hard to make this happen,” said Sunshine Turner, mother of Merisa and Mia.
Students will begin their trip in Cairns with a day at the Great Barrier Reef where they learn about reef cleaning before snorkeling with sea turtles. The students will visit a rainforest and have an aboriginal experience as well as searing sheep and feeding koala bears and kangaroos.
“I told all the kids you will have to scoop some poop,” said Pugel. “There is a lot of work involved in this trip.”
Students are currently selling T-shirts to help raise funds for the trip and they are asking the community for support. T-shirts will be either blue or gray with a logo above and supporting business sponsors on the back.
All money is due for the shirts on Nov. 30. Pickup will be Dec. 18 at Winston Middle School from 9 a.m. until noon, unless other arrangements have been made. All proceeds will help fund the trip. Interested individuals are asked to make checks payable to Winston Middle School and include “Down Under” on the memo line.
