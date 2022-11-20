WINSTON — Twenty Winston middle school students will embark on an Australian and New Zealand adventure from June 26 through July 5, 2023, as part of an Australian Science, Technology, Engineering and Math project. The students will not only collect three college credits, but they will also learn valuable leadership, volunteerism and cultural understanding tools during their 10-day cultural experience.

