WINSTON — After being closed since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and suffering a state of disrepair, the Winston Veterans of Foreign War building is returning with a new staff, a new roof, a new bathroom, a kitchen and a refreshed outlook on community engagement and involvement.
“It has been a really crazy journey for the last couple of years,” Donice Smith, the organization’s senior vice commander, said.
With changes to staff and organizational goals, the Winston VFW is looking toward a future with hall rentals, karaoke or live music nights and community outreach events.
Meetings are once again happening at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
“We will be hosting bingo next month, but the exact date is yet to be announced,” said JC Smith, quartermaster of the Winston VFW. “We have had donations of refrigerators and ice makers and other kitchen items to get the kitchen up and running again.”
Construction has slowed the reopening, but it has also given the staff time to do more repairs and to focus on the coming year.
“We have the new roof finished and got the kitchen floor in yesterday,” JC Smith said Thursday. “We are going to be doing some fundraising and seeking donations to get everything finished.”
The Winston VFW has many plans in the works for future events in the Winston area. It is planning to host bingo and swap meets and will be hosting the Winston Ham Fest on May 6, which is a three-day ham radio swap event with presentations and classes.
If anyone is interested in donating, volunteering or joining the Winston VFW, individuals are encouraged to call the post directly at 541-697-4090.
A portion of all donations goes to The VFW National Home located in Michigan. This home provides support, assistance and housing options for children of military members or veterans who are in need of support.
