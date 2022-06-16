A 24-year-old Winston woman has been sentenced to three years in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the theft of multiple firearms from a Myrtle Creek home.
The theft reportedly occurred mid-day on Jan. 29, when Ashley Nicole Machacek was alleged to have entered an apartment on Northeast Johnson Street in Myrtle Creek.
At least one camera installed as part of a home security system had been covered by a towel, but still picked up audio of a person laughing. During a search of the home, it was discovered that a screen on a window had been removed.
Once inside, Machacek was accused of stealing multiple pieces of hunting equipment, including a bolt-action rifle, two game cameras, a pair of binoculars, a rangefinder and a backpack. The total estimated loss of the stolen items exceeded $2,000.
The suspected vehicle was identified as a black Mazda Tribute SUV after further investigation, and was believed to belong to Machacek. During an investigation, a Myrtle Creek police officer’s body camera captured footage of a similar-looking SUV parked down the street from the scene of the alleged crime, with a person moving backpacks into the vehicle.
On Feb. 5, the victim reported a number of additional items stolen — 15 in total — including a Hoyt model compound bow, various tools and two knives specific to hunting.
Three days later, a search warrant was executed on a home that Machacek reportedly shared with another man on West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg, where multiple suspected stolen items were identified, according to court documents.
While another person tried to take credit for the thefts, officers notified Machacek that she was, allegedly, the person captured on security cameras near the apartment complex loading items into a black SUV.
Machacek voluntarily pled guilty to one count of first-degree burglary and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. She was sentenced to 36 months in prison for the burglary charge, as well as 16 months for the firearms charge, which will be served concurrently.
Machacek has a history of theft charges in Douglas County Circuit Court dating back to 2017, when she was sentenced to 13 months on a first-degree burglary charge.
