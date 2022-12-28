Weather experts said it was coming, and it sure did.
Power outages affected thousands Tuesday after a wet winter storm with powerful winds swept through the area, bringing over an inch of rain and downing trees across Douglas County.
Douglas Electric Cooperative said in an update on its website Wednesday morning that repair crews worked throughout the night to bring power back to their customers.
The company estimated that the majority of its members will have their power restored by Wednesday evening, but some customers in Tenmile and Loon Lake may not have power until Thursday.
Pacific Power said in a news release Tuesday evening that their crews also worked through the night to try and bring back power. By Wednesday morning, nearly all Pacific Power customers in Douglas County had their power restored.
Wind gusts in Roseburg reached a high of 36 miles per hour Tuesday morning, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Elevated areas of the county saw increased wind speeds, with the NOAA recording gusts of up to 74 miles per hour on Mount Yoncalla, which is located near Drain, during the storm.
Pacific Power said that at the height of the wind event, 49,622 customers across Oregon were out of power, but by noon Tuesday, nearly half of them had their power restored.
“We are still battling the elements, but our crews are focused on repair and restoration as the weather allows,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations at Pacific Power, in a news release. “We remain grateful for the support our crews are getting in person and on social media from our customers.”
Douglas Electric Cooperative said that approximately 2,000 of their meters were affected by the storm, most of which were in the northwest areas of the county.
Phil Bigler, the assistant general manager at Douglas County Cooperative, said that the repair process would likely take days due to the difficult conditions. All hands were on deck, he said, with additional crews being contracted to work on the repairs.
The crews, who were sent to remote locations outside Elkton, Drain, Reedsport, Umpqua and more, all faced challenges from the weather.
One crew, Bigler said, even had to be rescued Monday night after a fallen tree trapped them in the Loon Lake area outside Reedsport while they were working on repairs.
“It’s been a little bit of a whack-a-mole game,” Bigler said of the repairs.
Bigler said that when his grandfather worked for Douglas Electric Cooperative during the original construction of the infrastructure, workers built the power lines by hand, in a straight line, over hills and in rural terrain.
This meant that on Tuesday, repair crews often had to travel offroad to reach power lines that had been affected by winds or fallen trees.
One repair crew with Douglas Electric Cooperative, along with Jensen’s Tree Service, a Winston-based tree removal company, worked through the wind and rain Tuesday afternoon to restore power to a line that was damaged by a falling tree along Flournoy Valley Road outside Melrose. They were one of many crews out in the storm Tuesday, working through the holidays to keep the heaters and lights on across Douglas County.
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, precipitation slowed, but the National Weather Service in Medford forecasts that rain will return to the area Wednesday night and continue through Saturday.
