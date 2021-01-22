The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for lower elevation snow on Sunday morning.
The catch: For those looking to see some significant snow, be prepared to climb above 1,500 feet in Douglas County.
The advisory says moisture from a front moving into the area Sunday morning combined with cold air will result in lower elevation snow. Snow levels are expected to begin between 1,000 and 2,000 feet, increase slightly Sunday afternoon before lowering again Sunday evening.
Observers at the NWS Medford station pointed to dropping temperatures and lowering snow levels which could give Roseburg and its surrounding areas its first noticeable snowfall of the winter season.
"We're not expecting a lot of precipitation," NWS-Medford observer Charles Smith said. "This front is strong and cold, but it isn't carrying a whole lot of rain or snow."
The first significant drop in the snow level is expected Sunday evening into Monday morning, falling from 1,800 feet to 1,200 overnight with a low temperature of 33 degrees. After rising to 1,500 feet during the day, the snow level is expect again to drop to 800 feet overnight with a low temperature of 29.
The lowering snow level overnight Monday could mean some areas in the Umpqua Valley may see a dusting of snow Tuesday morning. Tuesday night, the snow level is expected to hover around 900 with a low temperature of 31, before the snow level climbs back above the 2,000-foot threshold Wednesday.
In the eastern Douglas County Cascades, Diamond Lake is predicted to see light but steady snowfall beginning Friday and extending into next week. While no heavy snowfall is expected, the area could see up to six inches of new snow over the coming week.
Little or no snow accumulation is expected in the lower Umpqua Valley during this three-day event, and Smith said the remainder of January into February could be fairly tame.
"We could see a similar system next weekend," Smith said. "There will be breaks in between systems, but there is definitely more weather coming."
Travelers venturing east into the Cascade foothills should be prepared for hazardous road conditions and are advised to carry tire chains. Those traveling east on Highway 138 should plan to experience roadside snow beginning in the Dry Creek area and increasing to Toketee Village, elevation approximately 3,360 feet.
Those planning to travel east Sunday or later are advised to check road conditions through the Oregon Department of Transportation at www.tripcheck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.